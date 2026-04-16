Ted Cruz Rips Tucker Carlson Over His 'Muslims Love Jesus' Claim: 'Deranged, Leftist Psycho'

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has fired off a blistering response to a social media post from Tucker Carlson praising Islam.

The spat began Tuesday when Carlson’s network issued a pro-Muslim post on X.

“The people in charge don’t want you to know this, but Muslims love Jesus,” the post read.

“Islam reveres Him as a major prophet and messenger of the Lord, believes He performed miracles, and states that He will return to Earth to defeat the Antichrist,” Carlson wrote.

Cruz responded the next day.

Tucker has turned into a deranged, Leftist psycho. Who loves sharia. https://t.co/vD2FpFRYjB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 15, 2026



“Tucker has turned into a deranged, Leftist psycho. Who loves sharia,” he posted.

As noted by Politico, Cruz earlier this year called Carlson “the single most dangerous demagogue in this country.”

“I have seen more antisemitism in the last 18 months on the right than at any point in my lifetime. It is being spread by loud voices, the most consequential of whom is Tucker Carlson,” Cruz said during a symposium on anti-Semitism.

Carlson had earlier suggested Cruz was among those being led down the garden path in Israeli intelligence, shaped to make the U.S. act as Israel wishes.

“No offense to Ted Cruz or all the other dumbos who are always saying, ‘we get all this actionable intelligence, it’s so important, we need [Israel] so desperately,’” Carlson said. “Really? Let’s evaluate the quality of that intelligence.”

But Cruz said Carlson and those who follow him are a threat.

“I don’t want to wake up in five years and find myself in a country where both major political parties are unambiguously antisemitic,” Cruz said. “I think that is a real possibility, if Tucker and his minions prevail.”

Senator Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson calling the islamfication of the west “propaganda” “its amazing how Tucker has appointed himself as the defender of Sharia Law” pic.twitter.com/ZRhszVoqP1 — David Khait (@David_Khait) March 29, 2026

The two have argued over the war as well, after Carlson denounced President Donald Trump’s call for Iran to surrender, as noted by The Hill.

“That is more anti-American rhetoric than anything I’ve ever heard Bernie Sanders say,” Cruz said.

“Tucker continues to go to new lows and new lows. The more Tucker Carlson attacks Donald Trump, the more fringe he gets,” Cruz said.

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