Commentary
Ted Cruz Rips Twitter for Newest Attempt at Labeling Misinformation

Ted CruzSamuel Corum / Getty ImagesRepublican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks on Oct. 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

By Christine Favocci
Published January 26, 2021 at 6:07pm
The left is obsessed with labeling everything they don’t like as “misinformation,” but Big Tech is about to take its witchhunt against the right to a new extreme.

On Monday, Twitter announced it would be rolling out a new program designed to allow users to label other users’ content misleading or false — a plan that could easily be weaponized against the right and will certainly deepen the political divide.

“Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information,” the official Twitter Support account announced in a series of tweets. “And we want your help.”

Twitter put out a call for users to apply to test the program, telling potential applicants they “can add notes with helpful context to Tweets that you think are misleading” in a move that will surely attract people with an ax to grind as they help the “Twitter community decide when and what context is added to a Tweet.”

The colossally awful idea will pit users against one another to decide what is acceptable truth, handing over the bully pulpit to an eager mob ready to become the new Thought Police.

Do Twitter and all Big Tech have unreasonable control over public discourse?

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a longtime critic of the power social media CEO Jack Dorsey and others wield over the American public, expressed his dismay at this latest expansion of censorship.

“Empowering self-proclaimed ‘fact checkers’ and leftist Silicon Valley billionaires to dictate what is ‘misleading,’ only confirms what the American people already know to be true: Big Tech is designating itself to be the sole arbiter of truth and is using its power to silence dissent,” Cruz said to Fox News.

Other Republican lawmakers expressed their own skepticism with this new oversight program.

“Twitter turns libs into army of censors. Feeling very 1984,” North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop tweeted.

“Crowd-sourced censorship… what could go wrong?” Colorado Rep. Ken Buck mused.

Not surprisingly, the plan was unpopular with average Twitter users on both sides of the political spectrum.

Keith Coleman, Twitter’s vice president of product, assured Fox News that the program wasn’t censorship, but rather a way to add “context” to the information posted.

“We know people come to Twitter to stay informed, and they want credible information to help them do so,” Coleman said.

“We apply labels and add context to Tweets, but we don’t want to limit efforts to circumstances where something breaks our rules or receives widespread public attention.”

The Birdwatch participants need to be located in the U.S. and have a verified phone number, email address, and a Twitter account that hasn’t violated their policy within the last year.

Although not overtly ideological, the company has a history of silencing voices from the political right while looking the other way while criminals and perverts are left alone.

Another small but troubling comment came among Coleman’s insistence about the evenhandedness of the program and its participants.

“As we develop algorithms that power Birdwatch — such as reputation and consensus systems — we aim to publish that code publicly in the Birdwatch Guide,” Coleman said, something that sound eerily like the start of a social credit system.

As Cruz pointed out, Big Tech — particularly Twitter — has run roughshod over conservatives and their opinions, succeeding in suppressing a major story that would have likely sunken President Joe Biden’s candidacy had the public been allowed to read it and silencing Donald Trump when he was still the sitting president.

Therefore, it isn’t unreasonable to conclude that Twitter will simply activate its already militant leftist base to bully, label, and silence anything they don’t like using “fact-checking” and “stopping misinformation” as their excuse.

Big Tech is huge and many of those companies have a monopoly and aren’t afraid to use it to manipulate the market and snuff out the competition.

Amazon demonstrated this when it threw competing conservative social media platform Parler off the internet, unashamed at wielding its tremendous influence to silence dissent.

It doesn’t matter if it’s only one bully like Dorsey or scads of his minions activated to do his bidding — Big Tech has no right to that much control over public discourse.

Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
