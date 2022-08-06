Ted Cruz Shares Pronoun Preference in Just 3 Words to Roaring Crowd

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz wowed the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in his home state of Texas on Friday.

He addressed everything from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan to the future of the Republican Party, often in hilarious fashion.

Ridiculing the toxic wokeness that has permeated American universities, Cruz said, “I talked recently with a college kid at one of these schools who said at each class before any student speaks, they’re required to introduce themselves, say their name and say, ‘My pronouns are…’ Well, my name is Ted Cruz and my pronouns are kiss my ass!”

The crowd roared.

Referring to Project Veritas’ release of the FBI’s “Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide” on Tuesday, a document that cites Ashli Babbitt as a martyr to “violent extremists” and includes the Gadsden flag in a list of images potentially associated with domestic terrorists, Cruz said, “It occurs to me that the Biden FBI believes this is a room of dangerous radicals.”

“And you know what? They’re right. There is nothing more dangerous to a bunch of power-hungry, abusive, totalitarian nimwits than a free and empowered and energized American people taking our country back.”

He also took aim at the White House for its cowardly response to China’s threat to shoot down Pelosi’s plane if she visited Taiwan.

“I’m no fan of Pelosi, but the only answer to an enemy of America threatening to murder the speaker of the House of the United States is, ‘That would be an act of war and the result would be devastating consequences!'”

Do you think Republicans will win back the Senate in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (886 Votes) No: 3% (29 Votes)

Cruz said the Biden administration’s weakness is “making America and the entire world far less safe.”

He promised the crowd that “revival is coming.”

Rallying conservatives ahead of the upcoming midterms, he said, “Across American history, politics has always had a natural pendulum sense to it. One party gets in power, they go too far one direction, and the American people pull it back.

“Every terrible idea that comes out of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, part of me grieves, but part of me celebrates. Because it’s opening people’s eyes.”

.@Tedcruz: “I’m standing up and fighting every dumba** idea that comes out of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.” pic.twitter.com/S0yR1bZNmH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 5, 2022



“We are going to see in November not just a red wave, but a tsunami sweeping this country.”

Looking forward to the changes coming to Washington in January, he mused that he would be “walking along the hallway in the U.S. Capitol. And I’m going to bump into a little man carrying a screwdriver coming to change the sign on Nancy Pelosi’s door.”

“And Nancy is gonna get on her broom — alright, alright, that’s not right, that’s not fair. Nancy is gonna get on her private jet, the USS Broom. She’s gonna fly back to San Francisco. And actually, for her sake, I really hope her husband doesn’t pick her up at the airport,” Cruz quipped.

“And Chuck Schumer’s gonna get on the Acela and he’s gonna head back to Manhattan. And then we’re gonna tell Joe Biden it’s 2025 and he’ll just wander back to Delaware.”

The crowd roared.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.