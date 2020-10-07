As left-wing establishment media personalities pummel Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for its recent treatment of a COVID-positive President Donald Trump, one conservative lawmaker is leaping into action.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas admonished The New York Times on Monday, suggesting the paper’s credibility had been damaged this past week by a columnist who had targeted the hospital for serving the first family.

“NYT, attacking Walter Reed because the President didn’t die,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

“Your hate has destroyed you.”

NYT, attacking Walter Reed because the President didn’t die. Your hate has destroyed you. pic.twitter.com/yuvn2xM9mn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

The remarks came in response to a tweet from Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who had hours earlier alleged that Walter Reed had seen its “stellar reputation” left “in tatters” by the president’s roughly three-day hospitalization.

“When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation,” Dowd tweeted.

“As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There’s nothing Trump can’t ruin.”

When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation. As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There’s nothing Trump can’t ruin. — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 5, 2020

Located in Bethesda, Maryland, Walter Reed is the largest joint military medical center in the country, operated with the express purpose of treating ill and injured American veterans.

As commanders in chief to the nation’s military, however, U.S. presidents have a dedicated suite within the facility known as Ward 71, according to WABC-TV.

The space is outfitted with a sizable living space and dining room, as well as several offices and conference rooms from which the executive may conduct business.

It has welcomed numerous presidents throughout the years, from Ronald Reagan, who stayed for surgery, to Richard Nixon, who was hospitalized for pneumonia. The body of John F. Kennedy was also held there upon delivery from Dallas after the president’s tragic shooting death on Nov. 22, 1963.

Trump was first hospitalized at the facility Friday afternoon, traveling by helicopter as symptoms began to manifest.

He had announced his diagnosis early Friday morning on Twitter, having tested positive the previous evening alongside first lady Melania Trump.

Despite conflicting reports on Trump’s condition throughout the course of his hospitalization, the president returned to Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday, having worked and updated the American people periodically throughout the weekend — even taking a brief car ride with the Secret Service on Sunday night to give a distanced “thank you” to supporters who turned up outside Walter Reed to wish him well.

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

Dowd was not alone in commenting on the supposed negative impacts of Trump’s brief stay at Walter Reed, flanked by a number of her left-wing establishment media colleagues who similarly knocked the hospital on social media at the start of the week.

“Congress might want to defund Walter Reed,” prominent center-right Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote. “It is a public health hazard.”

A number of others also went so far as to express disappointment over the hospital’s speedy and successful treatment of the president.

After Walter Reed doctors said President Trump is improving, a reporter was caught on a hot mic laughing and saying “That wasn’t as fun as yesterday!” pic.twitter.com/HGo2GixHyS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

One unnamed journalist seems to have been caught on a hot mic Monday suggesting news about the president’s recovery was not “as fun” as previous, short-lived reports his condition had been worsening.

“That wasn’t as fun as yesterday,” the individual can be heard saying behind the camera in a video that has since gone viral.

