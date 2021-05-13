Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas responded to MSNBC host Joy Reid’s racist remarks against him by questioning why the network permitted her to get away with it and saying that comments of the like were leading Hispanics to turn their back on the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, Reid discussed the Texas senator with guests Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California and NAACP legal counsel Janai Nelson, and made a reference to the movie “Django Unchained” — comparing Cruz to a traitorous house slave in the film for not supporting the For the People Act, which aims at altering voting processes across the country.

Cruz’s rebuttal was swift, calling out the host of the MSNBC segment “The ReidOut” for “using overt racial slurs” to make assumptions concerning how Hispanic-Americans should vote.

“I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of ‘my race’ are supposed to vote,” Cruz tweeted on Wednesday. “This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers.

“Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (‘Stephen from Django’)?”

I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of “my race” are supposed to vote. This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers. Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (“Stephen from Django”)? https://t.co/ROXn7MSEzO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

Cruz called the For the People Act, officially known as House Resolution 1, “Jim Crow 2.0” — a reference to President Joe Biden’s remarks about Georgia’s new voting law, which the president called “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

“Jim Crow laws were bigoted, racist, and disenfranchised millions of people,” Cruz said in a Tuesday tweet. “Those laws were drafted by Democrats and implemented by Democrats to keep Democrats in power. Today, Democrats are doing it again. The Corrupt Politicians Act is Jim Crow 2.0.”

Jim Crow laws were bigoted, racist, and disenfranchised millions of people. Those laws were drafted by Democrats and implemented by Democrats to keep Democrats in power. Today, Democrats are doing it again. The Corrupt Politicians Act is Jim Crow 2.0. pic.twitter.com/A1YyDyrJQ3 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 11, 2021

Reid was highly critical of Cruz and the GOP after his comment, alleging that the Republican Party was attempting voter suppression in his state of Texas.

“Ted Cruz says a lot of stupid things,” Reid said Tuesday. “He does a lot of stupid things. But I personally — as a person of color, as a black person — am beyond offended that he would dare use the word ‘Jim Crow’ when his party is literally a ‘Jim Crow’ party at this point, trying to suppress the votes of people, including in his home state.”

She later called Cruz “Stephen from Django Unchained.”

Joy Reid refers to @TedCruz as “Stephen from Django Unchained” to argue that he’s a betrayal to his skin color. She also doubled down with her deranged belief that Republicans are petrified at the sight of Black people and want to prevent each and every one of them from voting. pic.twitter.com/NgbUeLmGZI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021

Reid continued with attacks on the Texas senator, saying that he “could give a d**n about Jim Crow,” and that he has “never raised once concern ever in his entire life … about Jim Crow or racism or discrimination.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Joy Reid says she’s “beyond offended” that @TedCruz of the “Jim Crow Party” would utter the word “Jim Crow” while he’s “trying to suppress the votes of people.” Reid then adds Cruz and the GOP want to stop all Black people from voting b/c he doesn’t care about racism. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/EYbhIrEWBg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021

Reid suggested Cruz was a traitor to Hispanics and defended HR 1, saying that if it fails to pass, America may never see free and fair elections again.

Republicans, however, have said that the act threatens election integrity and the rights of states.

Do you think the establishment media has been exempt from being canceled for racist remarks? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 97% (85 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

“The legislation would strip states of their constitutional authority to run elections and allow the federal government to decree what’s best,” Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said in a Fox News Op-Ed.

“It would ban voter ID laws, which maintain the integrity of elections in my state and a majority of others … To put it simply: states don’t need Washington, D.C., to strip them of their authority and impose burdensome requirements to fix problems that do not exist,” Moore said.

Reid has made racist comments about Republicans in the past. She has made an “Uncle Tom” reference, alluding to the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel, about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, whom she called “Uncle Clarence.” She has also called Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina the token black person in the Republican Party.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.