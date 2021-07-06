Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas ripped Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri after the freshman congresswoman trashed the United States on July 4 and claimed that America’s birthday is a celebration only “for white people” because black people “aren’t free.”

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted Sunday.

“This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” she said.

Cruz clapped back at Bush by calling her tweet “hateful, divisive lies,” the most obvious of which is that “black people still aren’t free.” For race-hustling Democrats, slavery apparently still isn’t over.

“The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this,” Cruz tweeted. “Two years ago, Colin Kaepernick tried to spread the same lies on July 4. I responded with the wisdom of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass.”

Hateful, divisive lies. The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this. Two years ago, Colin Kaepernick tried to spread the same lies on July 4. I responded with the wisdom of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass:https://t.co/XPTXlFRrP6 https://t.co/a2PAKMukMa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2021

The senator invoked the smackdown he gave to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2019, when the Black Lives Matter activist took the words of Frederick Douglass out of context to falsely claim that the famed abolitionist had denounced America.

Cruz said the left’s opportunistic exploitation of Independence Day to smear the United States proves they hate their own country and routinely lie to slander it.

(1) This speech was given in 1852, before the Civil War, when the abomination of slavery still existed. Thanks to Douglass and so many other heroes, we ended that grotesque evil and have made enormous strides to protecting the civil rights of everybody. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Cruz then posted a lengthy Twitter thread where he quoted Douglass, the staunch Republican statesman who was a diehard patriot despite his own horrific past as a former slave.

“Frederick Douglass loved America,” the senator tweeted. “He rightly denounced the grotesque evil of slavery, which in 1852 was tragically still legal. But, thanks to the heroic leadership of Douglass & other abolitionists—and a bloody Civil War—we ended that abomination.”

3/x Douglass closed, “I, therefore, leave off where I began, with hope. While drawing encouragement from ‘the Declaration of Independence,’ the great principles it contains, and the genius of American Institutions, my spirit is also cheered by the obvious tendencies of the age.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2021

Cruz compared Douglass’ unwavering optimism and uplifting outlook to today’s vindictive, entitled leftists, who are mentally enslaved by their self-generated anger and resentment.

“Douglass rightly—and ferociously—called out injustice,” he tweeted. “But contrast Douglass’s hope, optimism, passion for justice, and unifying call for America to live up to her grand ideals with the ‘Squad’s’ angry, hateful, consistently anti-American venom.”

Happy 202nd Birthday Frederick Douglass! “I am a Republican, a black, dyed in the wool Republican, and I never intend to belong to any other party than the party of freedom and progress.”- Frederick Douglass#FrederickDouglass #BlackRepublican #GOP pic.twitter.com/PPnSsjM1iA — Diante Johnson (@BCFPresident) February 14, 2021

The so-called squad is a leftist sextet of pro-BLM, pro-socialism Democrats in the House of Representatives that includes Bush, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Instead of stoking black resentment like the squad, Cruz said, “all of us should reject fear & anger. We should fight to further our Nation’s founding promise that ‘all men are created equal.'”

5/x All of us should reject fear & anger. We should fight to further our Nation’s founding promise that “all men are created equal.” And we should be encouraged by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s exhortation, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2021

Cruz is part of a growing chorus of Americans who are disgusted by the nonstop race-baiting of today’s feral leftists, who constantly complain about how “racist” and unjust the United States is while refusing to do anything to improve it.

Pouting on Twitter, virtue-signaling on TV and rioting in the streets accomplish nothing if they are not coupled with positive action. All they do is pollute the public consciousness with negative energy.

It’s really hard to win at soccer when you expend so much emotional energy virtue signaling. It makes it really hard to root for these ladies. pic.twitter.com/HGTJbQffO3 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 6, 2021

What’s more annoying is that these parasitic moonbats continue to live in the United States despite deriding it every day as unfair and racist.

There are entire continents where whites are not the majority population. Why not move there?

If America is such an unjust, racist hellhole, why do thousands of brown and black people risk their lives every day to illegally sneak into the country?

