Ted Cruz Speaks Out for Alfie, Calls for Prayers for Baby and Family

Texas Senator Ted Cruz used his Twitter platform on Wednesday to shine a light on the life and death situation of Alfie Evans — the 23-month-old toddler in Great Britain who was taken off life support Monday night at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Evans suffers from a degenerative neurological disorder which requires him to be on a ventilator. Alder Hey Hospital has taken Alfie off life support and denied him further treatment, claiming it would be useless, and not in his best interest.

Alfie’s parents, Thomas Evans and Kate James, have been fighting an ongoing legal battle to allow them to take Alfie abroad and receive further treatment in a fight for his life.

This young boy’s case, like that of Charlie Gard, has caused an outcry across the globe, including from Pope Francis who has pleaded with the British government to allow the infant to receive treatment in Italy.

Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 23, 2018

On Wednesday, Senator Cruz asked Americans to pray for Alfie, and urged the UK government to grant his parents’ request that he receive treatment.

Cruz first laid out the situation, explaining Alfie’s tragic circumstances, and his parents’ plea for help.

Alfie Evans was born on May 9, 2016 in the United Kingdom. When he was only several months old, he was struck by a mysterious illness, and slipped into coma. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Doctors initially thought that Alfie would not survive long, but he fought back time and time again, until a chest infection forced him to rely on a ventilator. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Alfie’s parents, Kate James and Tom Evans, wish to seek experimental treatments for what is thought to be a mitochondrial condition. Italy has granted Alfie citizenship and offered to transport him to a Vatican hospital. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Cruz also criticized Britain’s health care system, which has denied Alfie further treatment and barred him from seeking it elsewhere.

But UK and European courts have denied their right to seek alternate treatments for their son and instead have forcibly kept him in a hospital. Now they have turned off the ventilator and are waiting for him to die. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

These events remind us of the tragic case of Charlie Gard last year. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

It is a sad irony that while the people of the UK are busy celebrating a royal birth, its government is brushing off a commoner’s right to life. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

It is a grim reminder that systems of socialized medicine like the National Health Service (NHS) vest the state with power over human lives, transforming citizens into subjects. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

Alfie’s life support was turned off two days ago. NHS doctors expected that he would pass away within minutes. Again, he fought back; at the time of this writing, he is continuing to breathe without assistance. But time is of the essence. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

I urge the UK government to grant the Evans family’s request to treat their precious child in Italy. Americans strive to achieve the promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” for all our citizens, no matter how young or old. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

I encourage all my fellow Americans to join me today in praying for Alfie and his family. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 25, 2018

ABC reported Wednesday that a Britain’s Court of Appeals rejected another bid by Alfie’s parents to take him to Italy and continue his life support.

“It’s disgusting how he’s being treated,” Alfie’s father told the British television show “This Morning,” on Wednesday, according to the U.K. Mirror.

“Not even an animal would be treated like this. He’s proving them wrong. It’s time to give him some grace and dignity and let him go home or to Italy.”

