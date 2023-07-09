Ted Cruz Suggests White House Cocaine Doesn't Belong to Hunter Biden

While Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t believe Hunter Biden is the owner of the cocaine found in the White House last week, he does believe that the DOJ and FBI are covering the incident up to protect the presidential family.

Last Sunday, a bag containing a white substance was discovered during a routine sweep inside the White House. After testing, the Secret Service confirmed the powder to be cocaine.

Initial reports said the bag was found in the West Wing lobby, but officials now say it was located near the White House’s West Executive entrance, according to an NBC News report Thursday.

“The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV, park,” NBC reported. “It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and on the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area.”

BREAKING: The cocaine found in the White House was located “in a much more secure area” near the Situation Room. “This was found in a much more secure place, limited access place than that West Wing reception area… it’s down near the Situation Room right off west executive… pic.twitter.com/sinf3EToMx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2023

The question many are now asking is, whose cocaine was it?

A common viewpoint online suggests that it may have been Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, due to his history of using the drug.

Cruz, a Texas Republican, said during one of his latest podcast episodes on “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” that it’s unlikely the drug is Hunter’s since he doesn’t think Hunter visits that part of the White House very often.

“What is bizarre is they say we can’t figure out who it is. Now I will say something odd, which is there’s lots of speculation on Twitter: ‘Oh, a bag of cocaine in the White House it’s gotta be Hunter’s.’ You know my guess is, it probably isn’t Hunter’s,” Cruz said, according to Breitbart News.

“We know that Hunter has a drug problem, we know that he has used cocaine and used crack cocaine in the past. But I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often.”

Cruz’s theory is that the cocaine belonged to “someone who works in the Biden administration. Some senior Biden official,” he said, adding that this only “makes the cover-up all the more astonishing.”

“You’re telling me with the cameras that they have there, with the Secret Service they have there, with the Marine detail they have there, that nobody can figure out, ‘Hey! Who left the bag of cocaine by the front door of the West Wing of the White House?’ I mean. that is, or the side door,” Cruz said, Breitbart reported.

He added, “The only reason they would put out a statement saying, ‘We will never know who it was’ is the same reason why the DOJ and the FBI is engaged in a cover-up of Hunter Biden’s acts of criminality, of Joe Biden’s acts of criminality, of the evidence of corruption. Sadly, this administration is more than willing to politicize.”

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also cast doubt on the claim, saying in a Thursday appearance on “Fox and Friends” that “there is no way” Hunter could have left it there since he was at Camp David at the time.

“For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday, he was at Camp David. There is no way, it is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period, so I would rule him out at this point,” McEnany opined.

The claim that the substance belonged to Hunter has been most notably bolstered by former President Donald Trump.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” he wrote in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish.”

Dan Bongino, a conservative commentator and Secret Service veteran, also claimed Wednesday that a person could only have gotten the cocaine through security checkpoints by being exempt from routine searches – the presidential family, for example, he said.

“There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those,” Bongino wrote on Twitter.

He further elaborated in a Rumble video titled “The Cocaine-Gate Inside Scoop,” pointing out his experience with White House security.

“Who could have possibly went through a checkpoint and brought cocaine in?” he asked.

“The answer is, ‘no one.’ It’s someone who would have bypassed the checkpoints. Well who bypasses the checkpoints? The Secret Service, with the protectees: Biden, the Biden family members, Jill Biden.”

“The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on ’em, so it had to be one of the protectees. There is no other explanation,” he said.

