Ask a conservative to picture a radical Democrat and you’ll come up with a range of characters.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez types. Bernie Sanders-style socialists. Campus leftists. Unreconstructed 1960s Students for a Democratic Society types.

But what if it were just a boring guy with hair plugs, a penchant for forgetting people’s names and a seat behind the presidential desk?

If you don’t think that way about Joe Biden — harmless, sleepy, unity-spouting President Joe Biden — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has three words that perfectly sum up both Biden’s presidency so far and why it’s so dangerous: “Boring but radical.”

Cruz made the remarks in an interview last week with Breitbart News in which he pointed out the president’s radical nominees in key areas that affect China policy, abortion and COVID-19.

TRENDING: Arizona Rancher Issues Major Warning About Situation at Southern Border

On China, Cruz noted two key nominees with questionable records on Beijing: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

In Thomas-Greenfield’s case, Cruz voted against her confirmation, in part because, as he said in a statement, her “record shows a pattern of apologizing for China, praising their Belt and Road Initiative, failing to call out their human rights atrocities and political oppression, and downplaying the risk China poses to the security and safety of the American people.” She was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 78-20 in February.

In the case of Raimondo, Cruz told Breitbart he was worried she wouldn’t commit to keeping the Chinese communications firm Huawei — “basically an espionage agency” that “masquerades as a telecom company,” he said — on the U.S. Entity List, which would maintain certain restrictions on the tech giant.

“Nominee after nominee in the Biden administration has really questionable records on China, and this seems to be part of a pattern, a very deliberate decision to pivot back towards China and to embrace the Chinese Communist government,” Cruz said.

Is Joe Biden a radical? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (3030 Votes) 2% (47 Votes)

Then there was Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services. The pick was seen as curious at the time, particularly given Becerra has no public health experience and was being appointed to the position in the midst of a pandemic. He did have one qualification Democrats love, however: As California’s attorney general, he was militantly litigious in any case that placed any restriction on aborting babies.

“We’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Joe Biden likes to tell us that — daily,” Cruz said.

“He’s nominated as the head of HHS someone who’s not a medical doctor, someone who has no health care experience whatsoever, someone who has no scientific background whatsoever, someone who has no experience with pharmaceuticals, no experiences with virology, no experiences with logistics.

“We’re in the middle of the largest vaccine deployment in American history, and Becerra doesn’t know a thing about logistics and actually moving hundreds of millions of vaccines across the country. He’s a trial lawyer. He has zero experience. If any Republican had nominated as secretary of HHS someone with no medical experience and no scientific experience, they’d have been laughed out of the room. It’s absurd.

“Why did Biden nominate him?” Cruz asked, rhetorically. “Because Becerra is a leftist, partisan radical. As far as I can tell, his only experience on health care is suing the Little Sisters of the Poor,” the Catholic religious order that defied Obamacare statutes on providing birth control and other reproductive services that contravened its faith.

RELATED: The Field: Who's in Position to Lead the GOP Into 2024 and Beyond?

In 2017, then-President Trump granted an exemption to groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor that chose not to provide copay-free access to contraception on religious grounds — which, of course, induced Becerra to sue.

The fact he was even nominated, however, evidenced to Cruz that the Biden administration’s priorities on health care are not based around battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Democrats like to say, ‘Follow the science. Listen to the science,’” Cruz said.

“Well, how about, ‘Have someone lead the largest cabinet agency domestically that knows something about science?’ It’s why I say, the first six weeks, they’ve been ‘boring but radical.’”

Speaking of COVID, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security also hasn’t been requiring coronavirus testing for those who cross the Mexico-U.S. border illegally. (While there have been no changes from the Trump administration to the Biden administration when it comes to testing migrants for COVID-19, the fact that the current administration is releasing more of them into American communities indicates a greater risk to Americans.)

“There are no rules,” Cruz said. “There’s no testing. There’s no standards. … He is willing to destroy your business. He is willing to destroy your job. He is willing to destroy your family. He is willing to tell you your kids can’t go to school, but when it comes to illegal immigrants, they’re releasing them. They’re not testing them.”

This is just on issues like China, illegal immigration, abortion and COVID. Cruz — or anyone else — would have no problem coming up with more examples. There’s Biden’s environmental agenda, which has killed the Keystone XL pipeline and other energy jobs — but don’t worry, John Kerry assures us we could all be working on making solar panels soon.

There’s the administration’s profligate spending plans, like a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that has very little to do with COVID relief.

There’s the $15 minimum wage, an issue that assuredly didn’t die when the Senate parliamentarian said it couldn’t be included in a budget reconciliation package.

There’s Biden’s amnesty plan. His proposed federal takeover of the nation’s voting system via H.R.1. His use of executive orders and support for legislation on transgender issues that would, among other things, allow men to compete in women’s sports.

And yet, this generally gets a pass from aggressive coverage by the mainstream media — even as Biden is setting a record for avoiding a public news conference where he’d have to field questions from reporters. Biden forgets the name of his defense secretary (and what the Pentagon is called) during a speech. Hilarious! Biden’s German shepherd, Major, got aggressive with someone in the White House and had to be sent back to Delaware. Will the victim be OK? Jen Psaki tells a reporter she’ll circle back or something.

All of this sounds perfectly boring. And behind it, a perfectly radical package is being pushed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.