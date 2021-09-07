Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blasted President Joe Biden on Twitter Tuesday over the vetting process for bringing Afghan refugees to the U.S., calling it a “horrifying catastrophe” that includes “forced child marriages and sexual abuse.”

“Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal has been vetting failure & a horrifying catastrophe,” Cruz tweeted.

Cruz included a reference to men with child brides who have arrived on American soil and linked to an Associated Press report on concerns related to child trafficking among Afghan refugees.

According to the AP, officials are investigating reports that the rushed evacuation of Afghanistan resulted in the admission into the U.S. of older men with young girls they sexually abused or claimed to be their “brides.”

In one instance, “Afghan girls at a transit site in Abu Dhabi have alleged they have been raped by older men they were forced to marry in order to escape Afghanistan,” the outlet reported.

“[Biden] has imported an acute HUMANITARIAN CRISIS into the U.S.,” Cruz tweeted.

“Young girls are being subject to forced child marriages and sexual abuse by ‘husbands’ using the withdrawal to exploit them.”

“It is also a SECURITY CRISIS by Joe Biden: 10,000 Afghans needed more security screening after and 100 people flagged for terrorism/ Taliban ties,” Cruz added.

The senator included a link to a report from NBC News which noted at least two Afghan refugees will be sent to Kosovo after being flagged upon arrival in the U.S.

“According to a recent report, a convicted rapist who was deported was on an Afghan evacuation flight and reached America!” Cruz continued.

He included a link to a report from the Washington Times regarding a convicted rapist who was deported from the U.S. and allegedly returned on an evacuation flight from Afghanistan as a refugee.

“It is also a HEALTH CRISIS. Instead of holding evacuees in 3rd countries and screening for COVID, Afghan refugees are not tested for COVID before arriving in the US,” Cruz tweeted.

“For an admin that claims to care so much about Delta, this makes no sense.”

“Americans are STILL stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile Joe Biden and Biden-Harris officials clearly had no idea who they put on flights to America,” Cruz continued.

“Exactly the wrong approach! Biden needed to and needs to evacuate ALL the Americans who want to leave Afghanistan NOW!”

