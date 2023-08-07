Share
Commentary

Ted Cruz Warns of 'Dream Scenario' Democrats Have for Trump Trial

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2023 at 3:39pm
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas argued that the Democrats’ “dream scenario” is to have multiple criminal trials of former President Donald Trump taking place in the fall of 2024, right before the presidential election.

“They want Trump being prosecuted. They want all of the headlines to be about anything other than the disastrous Joe Biden record,” Cruz said on his “Verdict” podcast, which was published Friday.

“They don’t want the voters to vote on Biden’s record, because if we vote on Biden’s record, Biden loses,” he added. “Instead they want to use the Department of Justice to steal the election. Let’s be clear, they’re trying to steal it by dominating the headlines.”

Cruz listed the many failures Biden doesn’t want to talk about including his administration’s open southern border, Bidenomics, rising crime rates, and disastrous foreign policy with the Ukraine War and the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

“They don’t want to talk about how every enemy of America is stronger today and how Joe Biden has weakened and undermined our allies,” the senator said.

Cruz, who clerked for then-Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist in the 1990s, noted that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, the presiding judge in Trump’s Jan. 6 case, is perhaps the most leftwing judge serving in the D.C. circuit.

She will “presumably rule against Trump over and over again,” Cruz predicted.

He concluded, “There is a very real possibility they get a guilty verdict from a D.C. jury. And in their perfect world they’d like that guilty verdict maybe about Oct. 20 of next year would be the Democrat dream scenario.”

Cruz anticipated when the case eventually makes its way to the Supreme Court it is very likely to be thrown out, but that will probably happen after the election when the damage is already done.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 indictment of Trump seeks to make it a crime for him to challenge election results and to speak about his doubts about the integrity of the election.

Cruz pointed out that Democrats have done so multiple times in the past, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Last fall the Republican National Committee released a video featuring 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results and claiming the election was stolen.

Following the latest round of charges against Trump last week, Cruz pointed out the pattern.

“Every time there are bad developments, about Joe Biden, about Hunter Biden, they immediately turn around and try to overtake the news cycle with yet another attack on Donald Trump,” Cruz said.

The senator and his co-host Ben Ferguson played part of Trump attorney Alina Habba going through some of this timeline.

It started in March when Hunter Biden accidentally admitted the “laptop from hell” was his.

The very next day, a Saturday no less, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed charges against Trump claiming he falsified business records during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Then in June, members of the House Oversight Committee reviewed and reported on an FBI whistleblower form alleging both Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe from the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The next day, Smith indicted Trump in relation to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Then last week, former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified that “the big guy” Joe Biden was aware of his son’s overseas deals and even attended D.C. dinners with business clients from Ukraine and Russia.

Smith then filed his Jan. 6 indictment against Trump the next day.

“This is not a coincidence. This is election interference at its finest against the leading candidate right now for president for either party,” Cruz said.

He believes that Democrats have seen how Trump goes up in the polls every time they indict him and that’s just what they want.

“You’ve got to understand something,” he said. “The objective is not to put Donald Trump in prison for a day. The objective, Joe Biden’s political objective, Merrick Garland’s political objective…[T]hey want Trump to win the primary and they have recognized that every time they indict him his numbers go up in the Republican primary.”

Democrats have apparently concluded Trump will be the easiest to beat.

Of course, they made the same calculation in 2016, and how did that work out for them?

Trump acknowledged at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama Friday, “Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls.”

“We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out,” he joked. “Nobody has a chance.”

The Democrats may well be overplaying their hand, and it will empower Trump to clean house at the DOJ should be re-elected president.

