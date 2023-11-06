The movie “The Sound of Freedom” brought the issue of child sex trafficking to the forefront but this has been an ongoing problem for decades, and it’s happening openly at our southern border.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went out on a midnight patrol with Border Patrol agents at the southern border recently and shared his “haunting” experience with Fox News host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty and Levin,” on Sunday.

Cruz described it as “what I saw was astonishing.”

Last week I went out on midnight patrol with the US Border Patrol — and what I saw was astonishing. President Biden stopped DNA testing when “family units” cross the border, and now men are posing as parents to children who are not theirs in order to illegally enter the United… pic.twitter.com/Lf8ao1Nae0 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 6, 2023

Within about an hour of him being at the border, they encountered illegal immigrants, which is normal there according to Cruz. “It takes almost no time at all,” he said.

Cruz said they encountered a group of 20-25 illegal immigrants, mostly women and children. Among them were a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl, all unaccompanied minors with no family members.

When Border Patrol asked these children where they were going, they each indicated that they were going to stay with their “tios” which is Spanish for uncle. When pressed further, the children said that their “tio” didn’t know they were coming — they just had a number to call.

“It was obvious, these ‘tios’ didn’t exist,” Cruz said. “These kids were being brought in and were being trafficked.”

Cruz went on to tell the sickening story of a 10-year-old girl who said she was traveling with her father — a man who was about 35 or 40 years old. “Who was not her father,” Cruz said confidently.

“He had his arm around her but it was not a gentle caress, it was almost like a head-lock,” Cruz said. “Like he was holding her still and forcefully.”

“The little girl was terrified,” he continued. When they asked about her mother, the girl just looked at her mother, “like, what are we supposed to say on this.”

“It was horrifying,” Cruz said.

Cruz explained that under the Trump administration, Border Patrol was given the authority to conduct DNA tests when a child arrived with an adult man claiming to be father and child.

With DNA testing Border Patrol was able to ascertain that 30 percent of the time the child had no biological relationship to the man, Cruz explained.

When Joe Biden became president, they ended the DNA testing.

“They don’t want to know,” Cruz said. “And the cartels are literally renting children.”

The left vilified the Trump administration for temporarily separating children from their parents at the border.

GOP Congresswoman Alexandra Occasio Cortez famously wept over the plight of these temporarily separated children in a dramatic show of compassion.

But who knows how many children were saved from a life of terror by these policies that allowed the Border Patrol a little time to investigate the true relationships between these “parents” and the children they bring in.

#AOC wept at the border when Trump was President… now, she says “Border? What Border?” pic.twitter.com/poV3lVYFpX — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) February 19, 2023

Our southern border is an open gateway to this heinous evil and the Biden administration, rather than trying to work to stop it, has removed what safeguards were already in place.

“Do they care? Are they compassionate?” Cruz asked rhetorically.

The answer was a resounding, “No!”

