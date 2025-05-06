Ted Lieu Attacks Trump Over Pope Pic, Then His Own Blasphemous Pic Resurfaces - Evil

Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu is slightly more Catholic than Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. I will spot him that.

I will not give him much more. I’m going on two bodies of evidence of Lieu’s religious convictions. One, he professes to be a Catholic — albeit if and when it suits him, and on terms that seem decidedly anti-Catholic.

For instance, not only does he support abortion, same-sex marriage, and easy divorce — indeed, most Catholic-professing Democrats do, while holding to the idea that their spiritual beliefs are separate from meliorative public policy — he decided to dare the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to deny him communion because he seems to morally support these things as positive ends in themselves. (The USCCB, quite regrettably, does not seem to have taken him up on the offer.)

Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and I support: -Contraception

-A woman’s right to choose

-Treatments for infertility

-The right for people to get a divorce

-The right of same sex marriage Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion. https://t.co/bUmiyJ8TtH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 18, 2021

Secondly, his felicitous Catholicism seems to peak in its perfervidness when owning a Republican is involved. The rest of the time, eh, not so much.

So, as you may have heard, the Roman Catholic church is currently popeless, Francis having cast off this mortal coil on April 21. As you may also have heard, this has led to jokes about Trump being the next pope. After all, no term limits there!

Trump and his people being Trump and his people, they quite naturally had a good bit of fun with this:

Anyone who thinks this is a real outrage has not met a Catholic, or most Catholics: As someone who was in the church for most of his life, I can tell you that Catholics have a sense of humor. It’s also worth remembering that the most powerful Catholic in America is … Trump’s vice president, who he’s clearly grooming as a possible replacement come 2028. J.D. Vance seems unperturbed.

Not Lieu, however!

“As a Catholic, I take great offense to Donald Trump mocking Catholics,” Lieu said in an X post.

“I wish Trump would focus on lowering prices instead. The American economy had negative GDP growth last quarter. That’s what he should be focused on instead of making fun of Catholics.”

As a Catholic, I take great offense to Donald Trump mocking Catholics. I wish Trump would focus on lowering prices instead. The American economy had negative GDP growth last quarter. That’s what he should be focused on instead of making fun of Catholics. https://t.co/MLJB9ccW8t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2025

That’s funny, because I don’t remember Lieu being terribly focused on the cost of living when the president wasn’t named Donald Trump. That’s because he wasn’t.

But what’s even funnier — and again, who says Catholics don’t have a sense of humor, or at least irony? — is that I don’t remember Lieu having too much trouble with mocking Catholics, either. At least when he does it:

Interesting. That’s Ted Lieu there in the center with the maroon shirt. Were they not mocking Catholics Congressman? https://t.co/1eZDcbIMvc pic.twitter.com/Vp5xeqv918 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 4, 2025

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, you will not be surprised to learn, are not a real holy order. Instead, it’s a libertine LGBT group founded in San Francisco that literally makes a mockery of the Catholic church — as in, it fashions itself as an orgiastic parody of the real church Rep. Ted Lieu says he’s very offended President Trump is taking lightly — with nuns in drag and various sex-themed events around either Pride Month or religious holidays.

They’ve been involved in too many gleefully sinful outrages to count, but the group most recently made headlines for a “Hunky Jesus” and “Virgin Mary Bikini” contest in San Francisco on Easter — which featured, among other things, a “Jesus” simulating sex with a Trump doll.

The “winner” of the “Hunky Jesus” contest was Wesley Walker, who was dressed up as a version of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” persona.

“If we were more like Jesus and less like Christian nationalists, our country wouldn’t be as f***ed up as it is now,” he said in his victory remarks, adding that the real problem was “right-wing supremacists.”

The bodies of Christ came out for stiff competition at the annual Easter Sunday Hunky Jesus Competition, with a Beyonce-inspired winner, and baby you can see his halo plus many of the other messier messiahs. https://t.co/ELPhNSSL5v — SFist (@SFist) April 21, 2025

Meanwhile, one of the “nuns,” 46-year-old Sister Shalita Corndog (I’m guessing that’s not on any of his legal documents, but whatever) said there was “a full-on movement to erase trans people” and there was “hatred … at a level equal or worse than that of the Third Reich.”

I assume that Lieu knows that the Catholic church — as, indeed, is most of biblically serious Christianity — rejects the idea of transgender ideology, or same-sex relations, or sexual immorality, period. But Sister Shalita Corndog, not at all making a mockery of the faith Ted Lieu holds dear, believes that rejecting this is essentially bringing us to the point where Nazi Germany was. In the meanwhile, he’ll preach Weimar decadence that even Christopher Isherwood might have blanched at.

But Ted Lieu is a very devout Catholic who takes his religion with the utmost seriousness. Which is why he spends time with nuns. Or “nuns.” Whatever you want to call them. They’re not a mockery of the faith, to him — but don’t AI yourself as pope, Drumpf!

This is yet another entry into the logbook of how wokeism is anti-Good, capital-G. It’s an ideology that embraces the opposite of everything that is good and wholesome, especially spiritually, and it hates the real thing so much that it must make a mockery of it.

And that explains this newly resurfaced, damning picture of Lieu.

Oh, and in case Ted Lieu missed it, there were actual issues for Catholics that didn’t involve ChatGPT Pope Donald images — and were being perpetrated by members of his own party:

Hey, your Democrat friends in Washington just made it a crime for priests to keep confession secret. I haven’t seen anything about that in your timeline and I thought that was kind of weird. I mean some people might think that you’re just posing with fake outrage over Trump. https://t.co/iCBlAHR8cp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 5, 2025

Seattle Archbishop Etienne is putting God’s law above man’s law. 🔥 “Catholic clergy may not violate the seal of confession – or they will be excommunicated from the Church. All Catholics must know and be assured that their confessions remain sacred, secure, confidential and… pic.twitter.com/nZFwwBREn4 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) May 5, 2025

Yes, in case you hadn’t heard — and Catholic Democrats ranting and raving about AI Donaldus Maximus seemed to miss this, oddly — Democrats in Washington state basically made a core tenet of the Catholic faith illegal by requiring clergy to report certain sins revealed in the confessional to the authorities. Even those with a passing familiarity with the Catholic confessional knows that a tenet of the faith is that 1) confession of sins, especially mortal sins is required of believers, 2) priests must keep those confessions secret, and 3) failure to do so results in excommunication. They have, essentially, made an ancient sacrament of world’s oldest Christian denomination illegal.

But Ted Lieu is cool. I’m assuming he was probably discussing the threat to America from those right-wing fascists with “Hunky Jesus” contestants in San Francisco. Just no AI pope jokes.

Actually, I retract my opening statement. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei certainly professes no belief that there is one God, his Son was sent to earth and died for our sins, and He moves through the Holy Spirit. Nor does he profess any belief in one holy, Catholic, and apostolic church. But I’ve never seen the man take photos on the streets of Tehran with Dionysian blasphemers drunk on their own unbridled sexuality and contempt for the faith, then scold other leaders for mild jokes about the prophet.

Neither man is close to God. One can make a more plausible case for attempting to be. He does not represent California’s 36th Congressional District. He may be more evil, exponentially so — but at least he pretends the strictures of his millennia-old faith still apply in a world gone mad with wokeness and pleasure-seeking.

Granted, it hardly matters; it’s always said that issues of where people go after they shuffle off this mortal coil are “above our pay grade,” although in this case I think we can safely assume, absent some radical change, both men will be taking the down escalator from the pearly gates and suffering eternally in equal measure. However, when one compares an outraged Catholic politician and a brutal, austere Shi’a strongman and can’t really find too much difference in terms of how closely the two hew to the Vatican’s teachings, it’s safe to say Lieu cannot and should not be taken seriously.

