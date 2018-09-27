SECTIONS
Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

By Leah Jessen
at 1:16pm
Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu implied that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Thursday testimony proves he’s an “angry” drunk, in a Thursday tweet.

“If Brett Kavanaugh can be this angry on national TV, imagine what he’s like when he gets inebriated,” Lieu wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee after testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school.

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” Kavanaugh said at Thursday’s hearing. “The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process, but you have replaced with ‘advise and consent’ with ‘search and destroy.’”

Other California lawmakers also called attention to Kavanaugh’s demeanor.

“Kavanaugh’s angry defiance starting to look unhinged – not the choirboy temperament he previously tried to project,” Democrat California Rep. Jared Huffman wrote on Twitter Thursday. “If he’s this aggressive while sober, imagine stumbling drunk at 17. I believe Dr. Blasey Ford (and) the other accusers. This man does not belong on the Supreme Court.”

“Judge Kavanaugh’s speech is that of an angry man who does not look like he can be judicial,” Democratic California Rep. Jackie Speier wrote on Twitter Thursday. “For the good of the Supreme Court he should withdraw now.”

Lieu called for lawmakers to look into impeaching Kavanaugh, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, on Twitter Wednesday.

“Based on the numerous allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including these new criminal allegations by Julie Swetnick, the House Judiciary Committee must immediately start an investigation into Judge Kavanaugh to see if he should be impeached,” Lieu wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

Ford alleges that the judge pinned her down and attempted to remove her clothing when they were both minors.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.

