Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu tweeted his support of a series of sins like abortion, divorce and same-sex marriage before daring the United States Conference of Catholic bishops to deny him Holy Communion.

“Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and I support: Contraception, A woman’s right to choose, Treatments for infertility, The right for people to get a divorce, The right of same sex marriage,” the California Democrat tweeted.

“Next time I go to Church, I dare you to deny me Communion.”

Lieu was responding to news that the U.S. Catholic bishops had approved drafting a “teaching document” about Eucharistic coherence.

Adhering to Eucharistic coherence means bishops should be aware public officials cannot receive Holy Communion and “act with deeds or words against the commandments, particularly when abortion, euthanasia, and other grave crimes against life and family are encouraged,” according to Catholic News Agency.

The 168-55 vote decided that the bishops would draft a document addressing whether Catholic politicians who support abortion should be barred from receiving Communion, according to The Associated Press.

One section of the document is expected to include a specific admonition to Catholic politicians who disobey teaching on issues like abortion.

“Dear @USCCB: I’m Catholic and you are hypocrites. You did not tell Bill Barr, a Catholic, not to take communion when he expanded killing human beings with the death penalty,” Lieu tweeted.

“You are being nakedly partisan and you should be ashamed. Another reason you are losing membership.”

Bishop Donald Hying said Thursday that the bishop’s conference needed to act because people are confused by a Catholic president who has “the most radical pro-abortion agenda in history,” according to the AP.

“They’re looking for direction,” Hying said.

When asked about the possibility of the bishops approving a document that could keep Biden from receiving Communion during a COVID-19 briefing Friday, Biden expressed doubt that the document would be created.

“That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

The Pew Research Center found that 65 percent of U.S. Catholics think abortion should be legal and 67 percent said Biden should be allowed to receive Communion, according to the AP.

Looking at the issue of Biden receiving Communion, 55 percent of Republican Catholics and 11 percent of Democratic Catholics think Biden’s stance on abortion should disqualify him from Communion.

