Ted Nugent Christmas Facebook Post Takes Aim at Every Type of Liberal There Is

Around Christmas time, liberals like to get all bent out of shape over people who wish them a “Merry Christmas.” Apparently trying to be nice to liberals around this time of year is enough to trigger them wildly.

Rocker Ted Nugent posted an epic Christmas Day message on his official Facebook page last year that was sure to trigger millions of over-sensitive liberals all across America.

Nugent’s post was divided into two parts.

The first part was addressed “to all my Democrat friends.”

“Please accept with no obligation, implied or implicit, my best wishes for an environmentally conscious, socially responsible, low-stress, non-addictive, gender-neutral celebration of the winter solstice holiday, practiced within the most enjoyable traditions of the religious persuasion of your choice,” he wrote.

Nugent continued to wish liberals a happy new year — albeit in a way that wouldn’t offend any of the precious snowflakes.

“I also wish you a fiscally successful, personally fulfilling and medically uncomplicated recognition of the onset of the generally accepted calendar year 2017, but not without due respect for the calendars of choice of other cultures whose contributions to society have helped make America great,” he wrote.

“Also, this wish is made without regard to the race, creed, color, age, physical ability, religious faith or sexual preference of the wishee,” he concluded.

Perhaps the best part was the section of his post that was directed “to my Republican friends.”

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” was all it read.

You can read the full post below:

While probably not original with him, Nugent’s post was simply brilliant. He took everything liberals have tried to do to society and aimed it squarely at them, and he did it in a way that exposed just how ridiculous it actually sounds.

In one epic post, Nugent targeted just about every flavor of liberal that exists and knocked them all down to size.

It truly was a Christmas miracle!

A version of this article appeared on the Conservative Tribune website.

