While billions of U.S. tax dollars are being funneled overseas to bankroll the Ukraine war, our own citizens are being murdered amid the catastrophic crime wave engulfing the nation.

In another example of the tragic circumstances, a Democratic Party official in the blue city of Lansing, Michigan, was shot to death on the street after being panhandled for $1, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Police said security video showed Ingham County Democratic Party secretary Theodore Lawson, 63, being shot Oct. 8 after being approached by 15-year-old Lamar Patrick Kemp and two of his friends.

One of the suspect’s teenage companions told police that he saw Kemp shoot Lawson in the head after asking him for a dollar, authorities said.

At the time of the shooting, Lawson was knocking on doors for a City Council candidate, according to the State Journal.

On Wednesday, Kemp was denied bail after being arraigned on murder and weapons charges.

He is being charged as an adult, WILX-TV in Lansing reported Thursday.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane suggested guns were to blame for the killing, even though Democrat-controlled Michigan has relatively strict gun-control laws.

“Unfortunately, this year we have experienced a number of youthful offenders illegally carrying guns and engaging in both fatal and non-fatal gun violence throughout Ingham County,” the Democrat said in a news release.

“While Mr. Kemp is 15 years old, the decision to charge him as an adult was made after careful consideration of the nature of this offense and Mr. Kemp’s previous interactions with our court system,” Dewane said. “We continue to support our community partnerships to reduce and interrupt violent incidents in our community.”







According to the State Journal, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee praised the anti-gun scapegoating in a statement Thursday, saying, “I applaud Prosecutor Dewane for his firm stance on gun violence.”

By now, it is indisputable that a horrific crime wave is roiling the nation, and Democrats are to blame for much of it.

As a result of everything from their soft-on-crime policies to their harebrained “defund the police” hysteria, robberies, assaults, carjackings and murders are soaring from coast to coast.

Democrats don’t seem to understand that criminals are not grateful because you coddle them. That’s confirmed by the fact that numerous Democrats have been victims of the lawless rampage their party emboldened with its policies.

In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building.

In August, a Democratic council member in California had his wallet and keys stolen from his bike bag while he was talking to local store owners about the rampant crime that has been plaguing his town.

In September, an anti-cop Democratic Party official in Minnesota was brutally beaten during a carjacking outside her home.



And this month, a Democratic congressman was carjacked at gunpoint in D.C.

This infuriating pattern of lawlessness is metastasizing nationwide while the Biden administration allows daily border invasions and ships billions of U.S. tax dollars to foreign countries so they can defend their borders.

No nation — however mighty it appears to be — can survive this kind of relentless onslaught.

