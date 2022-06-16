Teen Who Allegedly Opened Fire at High School Released on Bail Less Than 24 Hours After Incident

After allegedly opening fire in an Everett, Washington, high school parking lot, a 15-year-old is facing charges but was released on bail less than 24 hours after the incident.

On Monday at around 3:10 p.m., multiple shots were fired at Mariner High School.

Students told KNWN News that many were at after-school activities and a nearby elementary school was releasing students when the incident happened.

Snohomish County deputies said the teenage suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle, but then left the scene.

The victims inside the vehicle did not cooperate with officers, so they were released, according to KOMO-TV.

Officers finally found the suspect on Tuesday evening and took him to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center.

“I am very proud of the quick response and thorough investigative work done by our deputies,” said Sheriff Adam Fortney. “Public safety remains our top priority and the youngest members of our community deserve to always be safe at school.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old accused of firing multiple shots outside Mariner High School in Everett, causing the school to go on lockdown. #FOX13 https://t.co/fN7M3VPdv7 — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) June 16, 2022

The sheriff’s office said it arrested the teen suspect for unlawful possession of a firearm, disturbing school activity and also possessing a dangerous weapon on school property.

However, the teen posted $2,500 bail and was released.

“I am discouraged to learn the suspect was released in less than 24 hours without an ankle monitor or any additional layer of accountability and protection for our community,” Sheriff Fortney said.

This shooting on school property comes as the whole country has been tense after the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took place at the end of May.

On May 24, an 18-year-old shooter entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 students and two teachers, The Texas Tribune reported.

Since then, politicians and activists have been arguing for tighter gun laws and protection at schools.

Senators have been working on possible bipartisan legislation to bolster school security and fund more mental health care, Voice of America News reported.

Many Republican lawmakers have even come out in support of more gun control.

“Knowing we can’t turn back the clock to prevent this tragedy from occurring, the obvious question then is how do we prevent something like this from happening,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said on the Senate floor, ABC News reported. “I’m eager to see whether there are any gaps that might have done something to make this attack less likely, that might have actually even prevented this attack from taking place.”

Meanwhile, thousands across the nation have come together to hold rallies to call for stricter gun laws, the BBC reported.

