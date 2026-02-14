Share
ICE agents leave the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2026.
ICE agents leave the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 4, 2026. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Teen Allegedly Plotted to Behead ICE Agents, Show Them Off to Indian Tribes

 By Hudson Crozier  February 14, 2026 at 6:00am
An 18-year-old is accused of plotting a gruesome murder spree against immigration agents in Oregon that involved beheading them, according to multiple reports.

Rayden Coleman of St. Helens plotted on Discord to kill law enforcement agents, including a friend’s father, and show off their heads at a nearby American Indian reservation, his roommates reportedly told police.

Police arrested Coleman Wednesday on charges of conspiracy, attempting to commit a crime, possessing destructive devices and manufacturing them, jail records show.

The Daily Caller News Foundation could not reach an attorney for Coleman.

He is being held on $400,000 bond, according to jail records.

Coleman began his violent rants against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in January after news broke that federal law enforcement shot two people in Portland, police allege.

“im sick and tired of it i’ve been preparing for a while now,” Coleman allegedly wrote to a friend, Columbia County Spotlight reported.

“But i gotta get on it im done just standing around im gonna get my hands on a firearm and i will actively kill any ice agents i see killing or kidnapping civilians.”

One friend’s father whom he allegedly intended to target is a security guard at the Portland ICE building, KATU2 reported.

The teen’s plot allegedly included bringing severed ICE agents’ heads to the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, which hosts several tribes, and creating a new rebel country called the Cascadia Rangers Coalition, KATU 2 reported.

Police said he began creating homemade bombs called Molotov cocktails in furtherance of his goals.

Coleman’s friends tried to talk him out of the plot before turning to the police, KATU 2 reported.

“I think you are too good and important of a person to get locked up,” a roommate told Coleman, court documents reportedly say.

