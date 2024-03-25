Share
Teen Character's Implied Lesbian Romance with Ghost Is the 'Central Beating Heart' of New 'Ghostbusters' Film

 By Michael Austin  March 25, 2024 at 1:19pm
The latest installment to the Ghostbusters franchise — “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” — opened in U.S. theaters on Friday.

According to Box Office Mojo, the sequel managed to make $45.2 million on its opening weekend, a decent haul (though, in the long run, it may have a tough time breaking even, given the film’s $250,000 break-even point, i.e. 2.5 times its $100 million budget).

What’s proven to be not quite so decent, however, has been critical reception. The film currently boasts a “rotten” 42 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

“Frozen Empire” is receiving some praise, however, for the filmmakers’ decision to “center” the plot on the strange relationship between one of the film’s main characters and a ghost.



Throughout the film, Mckenna Grace’s character Phoebe Spangler interacts with a female ghost named Melody, played by Emily Alyn Lind, per Screen Rant.

The two befriend one another, and at one point, Spangler turns into a ghost herself (temporarily) so that the two can physically touch one another.

At the very least, the romantic tension between the two characters is heavily implied.

Many fans — both in favor of and against the plot point — even felt the lesbian nature of the relationship was overt.

According to the film’s director Gil Kenan, the relationship between the two was central to the story.

“Well, look, we’ve never had a character in these stories that is a ghost with a new story to tell. The ghosts have always been the thing that you point your wand at. And with Melody, we have, for the first time, a character that has a voice and a story to tell,” Kenan told Screen Rant.

“And for Phoebe, who is searching for her place in her family, is searching for her role as a Ghostbuster, because that is on rocky ground, there is this really poignant irony that the one person who she seemingly connects with happens to be the person that she, by lineage, by instinct, by ability, should be pointing her proton wand at.

“And that creates a real fertile ground for drama and character and part of what makes the central beating heart of this story.”

Conversation