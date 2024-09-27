Share
Teen Cyclist Dead at World Championship, Shocking Report Emerges About the Crash

 By Jared Harris  September 27, 2024 at 10:57am
A rising young cyclist is dead after an incident at the sport’s world championships, with a shocking detail emerging on the day of her death that could radically change the entire situation.

Muriel Furrer, an 18-year-old rider from Switzerland, was competing in the Union Cycliste Internationale’s championships Thursday in Zurich when the crash occurred.

Race officials say the teen “fell heavily” and sustained a severe head injury in the accident.

She was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital, where she was listed as being in “very critical condition.”

A release from the UCI Friday announced Furrer died Friday, just one day after the crash.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” the organization wrote.

The statement added: “With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her.”

An outpouring of mourning from the cycling community lamented the sudden loss of the rising young talent.

Should there be an investigation into this crash?

A new and shocking report claims that Furrer didn’t just suffer a devastating crash, but was left crumpled in the undergrowth as other racers and officials passed her by.

A report from the Swiss German-language paper Blick says Furrer went “undiscovered” for a lengthy amount of time following her Thursday crash.

Blick does note, however, that the race was held in rainy conditions.

Furrer is thought to have been unconscious and possibly out-of-sight in the undergrowth. Either way, she was reportedly passed by officials and racers at least twice.

The medical airlift that took the teen racer to a hospital eventually landed an hour after the race’s end. Race officials and staff are reportedly gagged and not allowed to speak about the deadly incident that took Furrer’s life.

The general location where Furrer crashed, in the Kusnacht municipality, is known to locals, who told Blick it was “no surprise that something like this happened on this steep spot and in this rain.”

Although the exact site of the crash is not known, race officials put new warning banners and mats around one downhill turn along the course.

