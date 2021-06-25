A Michigan 13-year-old’s death after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated for a possible correlation between his death and the vaccine.

The teen died last week in Saginaw County three days after receiving the vaccine, Booth Newspapers reported.

The county medical examiner notified the Saginaw County Health Department of the teen’s death on June 17.

“Loss of life in an adolescent for any reason is heartbreaking,” the health department said in a statement.

“Health officer Chris Harrington, MPH, and medical director Delicia Pruitt, MD, are mothers of children near the boy’s age, so it hits close to home for them.”

The teen’s death was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for further investigation due to the timing of his passing.

Saginaw County Health Department officials will gather relevant information on the teen’s death and the vaccine before passing it along to CDC investigators, according to WDIV-TV.

From there, the CDC will determine if the death is related to the vaccine.

On May 27, the CDC released guidance recommending everyone over 12 years of age receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Friday, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to children.

In Michigan, 328,675 teens aged 12 to 19 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 265,905 have received the second dose.

There have also been 141,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people aged 19 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic and 16 of those cases have resulted in death.

Michigan’s health department is encouraging families to talk with their physicians about the risks and benefits of vaccination for their families, WEYI-TV reported.

Former President Donald Trump said during a Newsmax interview on Friday morning that “young people shouldn’t get” the COVID-19 vaccine because their immune systems are “very strong.”

“I don’t think that children should get it and I think people should have the freedom in getting it. They can’t be forced because they do have rights,” he said.

“I don’t think young people — you know with young people, their immune system is very strong … you can look at — there’s one area where 35,000 people died in a certain state, and they had nobody below the age of, I think, 16, died. Nobody. They had one person, I think that had a serious condition, a precondition.”

Trump added, “So I just feel that young people shouldn’t get it. They don’t need it.”

