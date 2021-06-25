Path 27
News

Teen Dies Days After Receiving COVID Vaccine, Investigation Underway

Erin Coates June 25, 2021 at 2:09pm
Path 27

A Michigan 13-year-old’s death after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being investigated for a possible correlation between his death and the vaccine.

The teen died last week in Saginaw County three days after receiving the vaccine, Booth Newspapers reported.

The county medical examiner notified the Saginaw County Health Department of the teen’s death on June 17.

“Loss of life in an adolescent for any reason is heartbreaking,” the health department said in a statement.

“Health officer Chris Harrington, MPH, and medical director Delicia Pruitt, MD, are mothers of children near the boy’s age, so it hits close to home for them.”

Trending:
Lawmakers Revolt as Biden Administration Kills Crucial Ethics Board, Turns Scientific Research Into Taxpayer-Funded Carnival of Death

The teen’s death was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for further investigation due to the timing of his passing.

Saginaw County Health Department officials will gather relevant information on the teen’s death and the vaccine before passing it along to CDC investigators, according to WDIV-TV.

From there, the CDC will determine if the death is related to the vaccine.

On May 27, the CDC released guidance recommending everyone over 12 years of age receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Have you received the COVID-19 vaccine?

As of Friday, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to children.

In Michigan, 328,675 teens aged 12 to 19 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 265,905 have received the second dose.

There have also been 141,865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people aged 19 and younger since the beginning of the pandemic and 16 of those cases have resulted in death.

Michigan’s health department is encouraging families to talk with their physicians about the risks and benefits of vaccination for their families, WEYI-TV reported.

Former President Donald Trump said during a Newsmax interview on Friday morning that “young people shouldn’t get” the COVID-19 vaccine because their immune systems are “very strong.”

Related:
Trump Insists Kids Shouldn't Receive COVID Vaccine: 'They Don't Need It'

“I don’t think that children should get it and I think people should have the freedom in getting it. They can’t be forced because they do have rights,” he said.

“I don’t think young people — you know with young people, their immune system is very strong … you can look at — there’s one area where 35,000 people died in a certain state, and they had nobody below the age of, I think, 16, died. Nobody. They had one person, I think that had a serious condition, a precondition.”

Trump added, “So I just feel that young people shouldn’t get it. They don’t need it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Intel Analysts Paint Dire Picture for Afghanistan, Make Six Month Prediction as Biden Retreats
Biden's Agenda Being Stopped Cold by Trump-Appointed Judges, And Things Only Gets Worse for Joe from Here
Kamala Harris Receives Hostile Reception as She Finally Visits the Border
Teen Dies Days After Receiving COVID Vaccine, Investigation Underway
US Soccer Exposes 'Equal Pay' Narrative Being Pushed by Dems as Packed with 'Dishonesty'
See more...

Conversation