Teen Found Chopped to Pieces, ICE Blames Social Justice-Obsessed County

Several weeks after a teenager’s body was found hacked to pieces, Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the horrific crime could have been easily avoided if one liberal Washington county had just listened to them.

An ICE spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation that King County ignored a detainer request issued for Carlos Orlando Iraheta-Vega and released the illegal alien from a county jail in November 2018.

The day of his release, Iraheta-Vega was taken into custody on a charge of driving under the influence, only to be released again before ICE could pick him up.

This past August, he was arrested again for an alleged DUI, and released once more.

Less than a month after Iraheta-Vega’s latest release, a teen boy was found dead in a river. His body had been hacked into pieces with a machete and bashed with a baseball bat.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

According to the Seattle-area outlet KING, detectives identified Iraheta-Vega and another man, Rudy Osvaldo Garcia-Hernandez, as suspects. The two men, both alleged MS-13 gang members, are now being held on murder charges.

Authorities say the two alleged murderers originally met with the teen, 16-year-old Juan Carlos Con Guzman, to settle a grievance.

Guzman reportedly agreed to a fistfight with one of the men to resolve the dispute.

After the fight was over, police say Iraheta-Vega grabbed a hidden baseball bat and beat the teen with it.

Should the county be blamed for this murder? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (580 Votes) 2% (9 Votes)

His companion then allegedly sliced the young man’s neck.

ICE says that if King County had honored their detainer, this grisly murder would most likely have never happened.

“This scenario, where sanctuary policies shield criminal aliens who prey on people in the community from immigration enforcement, is becoming all too common,” enforcement, is becoming all too common,” ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman told The DCNF.

“As Iraheta-Vega’s crimes increased in severity, local officials chose to release him, time and time again, without notification to ICE, a simple process that could have potentially prevented this crime.”

In a cruel twist, it appears Con Guzman may have lost his life thanks to King County’s obsession with social justice.

RELATED: Police Union Tears into Democratic Leadership for Putting Politics Ahead of Policing

The county’s immigrant and refugee commission’s stated mission includes “supporting the vision for social justice for immigrant and refugee communities in King County.”

Of course, any kind of “justice” that leads to the savage death of a 16-year-old boy isn’t justice at all.

Unfortunately for residents of the county, it doesn’t look like the local government is going to stop pandering to illegal immigrants anytime soon.

Iraheta-Vega isn’t the first illegal immigrant the county has released without notifying ICE, and he likely won’t be the last.

If King County had placed its own citizens over their obsession with social justice, Con Guzman might be alive right now.

Instead, his family has to pay the price every day for King County’s ignorance.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.