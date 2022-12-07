Teen Girl Hospitalized After Suffering 'Self-Inflicted' Injury at Ted Cruz's House - Senator's Office Responds

A teenage girl suffered self-inflicted wounds Tuesday night at the home of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, leading the family to request privacy.

According to KHOU, Houston police responded to the River Oaks home after receiving a call for a “self-inflicted cutting.”

Police said there was nothing criminal that took place, and after maintaining a presence at the house, they departed.

KTRK-TV reported that a 14-year-old sustained wounds on the arms that were self-inflicted. The girl was taken to a local hospital.

Cruz has two daughters, aged 14 and 11.

“This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is OK,” a representative for Cruz said in a statement, according to ABC.

“There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas posted a message of support for the Cruz family on Twitter.

Cruz was in Washington at the time of the incident.

Writing about the societal phenomenon of teen girls who cut themselves, the Newport Academy noted that often “the teen is experiencing an overwhelming amount of emotional stimuli and doesn’t have the tools or executive functioning to regulate these emotions.”

“That’s due in part to the fact that the teen brain is still developing, and the prefrontal cortex — the part of the brain that controls emotion regulation — is the last area to fully mature. The prefrontal cortex is also responsible for impulse control, and research shows that teen self-harm is directly linked to impulsivity.”

“Consequently, teen emotions can take the form of volatile mood swings, aggression and violence, or excessive tearfulness. In addition to self-harm, teens may manifest emotional dysregulation through eating disorders, substance abuse, or risky behaviors such as unsafe sex,” the post continued.

If you or someone you know struggles with thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.

