Teen Girl Injured by Trans Athlete Blasts Biden, KJP and 'That Whole Administration' with Brutal Allegation

Karine Jean-Pierre could find out from Payton McNabb just how dangerous it is for girls going up against boys in girls’ sports.

The White House press secretary last week made headlines when she tried to spin a completely legitimate question about male athletes competing against females into some sort of attack on “trans kids” and paint the questioner as a bigot for even asking.

McNabb happens to know first-hand how important that question is — and on Friday she explained it in a way every American can understand.

McNabb is the North Carolina teenager who was severely injured during a high school volleyball match in September by a boy playing on a girls team for another school.

She has gone public with her story before. But in a Friday appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” she had an answer for KJP’s evasions that included a brutal allegation:

With KJP as its mouthpiece, the Biden administration is deliberately twisting the truth about what is happening in the current “transgender” hysteria.

“I think it’s very hypocritical,” McNabb told “America’s Newsroom” hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. “I think she’s taken what others have said about how this is dangerous for us and she’s essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation.”

And for a high school girl, she sounded like she knows just how deceitful the Democrats in the White House actually are.

“I expect nothing less from that whole administration,” she said.

Americans who’ve been paying attention expect lies from the administration too, particularly when it comes to the “transgender” issue.

Whether it’s turning the American military into some sort of social engineering project catering to a small percentage of deeply disturbed individuals or openly preaching the gospel of gender dysphoria to young people, the Biden White House is so far out of the mainstream of American thought that it can’t be honest about where it’s actually going.

That’s why a woman like Karine Jean-Pierre has to twist words against reporters asking questions that any reasonable American would like answered.

Now, it’s a given that Jean-Pierre’s main qualification for the job is the fact that she’s openly lesbian as well as black, so a rational person can’t expect too much of her. But it still says a good deal about this administration when even a high school girl can call out its hypocritical deceptions.

Jean-Pierre can play all the word games she wants.

She can bob and weave and spin a reporter’s question about how allowing boys and men to compete against girls and women is undeniably unfair to females as well as potentially dangerous.

But she can’t escape a truth that’s universal: Men and women are different, pretending they’re not won’t change that reality.

And if KJP can’t understand that, maybe she can ask Payton McNabb how it works.

As McNabb’s appearance on “America’s Newsroom” showed, she’d get an earful.

“I’m doing this because I don’t want anyone else to have to ever go through what I went through,” she told Hemmer and Perino.

“Even the thought of it happening to my younger sister who’s going into high school, or any of my other family members, my teammates. If it happened to any of them it would just infuriate me.

“So just the thought of that and, I just don’t think it’s something that we should have to even be talking about.”

Thanks to Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre and the current leftist-progressive movement we are talking about. Only one side is talking honestly, though.

“I expect nothing less” McNabb told Hemmer and Perino, in a succinct summary of the administration’s history of lying about the subject.

It’s a message most of America can understand.

