Teen Girl Jumps to Rescue with Tourniquet and Radio to Save Cop Shot in Front of Her: 'All Instinct'

A 17-year-old Missouri girl used what her father taught her Saturday night as she found herself in the middle of a crime scene in which an officer was shot.

As a result of her ability to apply a tourniquet, the officer is now on the mend.

Ava Donegan and her boyfriend were in Excelsior Springs for some shopping when gunfire erupted around them, according to KMBC-TV.

Please read the story about Ava Donegan. It will help restore your faith in the human race.

Two officers were trying to arrest a man wanted for assaulting a police officer. The driver shot one officer in the shoulder and the wrist.

The second officer returned fire, shooting the suspect in the head. The suspect, 64-year-old Carl Carrel, later died.

“I saw the cop get out of the car and then I saw him get shot a few times,” Donegan, whose car was just in front of Carrel’s vehicle, said.

“I had never even heard gunshots,” she said.

“Somehow, I blinked my eye and the cop who was shot was right in front of my car. He was asking me to get out and help put his tourniquet on,” she said.

“He told me that it was completely numb, and his hand was completely limp,” she said.







Donegan said she reacted more than she thought.

“Somehow there’s blood all over my hands. Somehow there’s blood on my car,” Donegan said.

“When I realized he needed help, it all was instinct,” she said.

The teen assisted the officer with the tourniquet and helped him take off his vest and then radio in the incident.

Her father said he was pleased his lessons paid off.

“I still think that she’s very impressive,” Devin Donegan, of University Health clinical care, said.

He said he has always taught her how to respond to incidents because “often the people that actually respond are simple citizens like her or myself.”

His daughter said that when she realized what needed to be done, “It was instantly like a lightbulb. I remember sitting on the couch multiple times and he goes over a tourniquet and how important it is,” according to KMBC-TV.

“So, when the officer said, ‘Can you help me with my tourniquet?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, I can help you with your tourniquet.’ It was really useful to have that knowledge from my dad,” she said.

“I’m just glad that he is OK. I think that gives me a good peace of mind,” she said.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department posted an update Monday on its Facebook page.

“The second surgery went well on Sunday morning and a third is scheduled for Tuesday. Officer is in good spirits and has already made comments about wanting to get back to work. He has a long road of recovery, but the outlook is very positive,” the post said.

“The second officer involved in the incident is doing well also. He and the department appreciate the prayers for him as well, as this has also been a very hard time for him, emotionally and mentally. Thank you all for the many kind words, prayers, items brought to the station and positive thoughts. We love our community support!” the post said.

