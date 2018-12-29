Teen Graduating from High School and Harvard in the Same Month

A 16-year-old boy from Kansas is set to graduate from both high school and Harvard University in May 2019.

Braxton Moral, a Ulysses High School senior, will graduate from his Kansas school on May 19 and then attend his Harvard graduation ceremony on May 30, The Hutchinson News reported Dec. 20.

Moral could “entertain people” at volleyball games through math when he was three, according to mother Julie Moral, NPR reported Friday. Many also said his vocabulary was beyond his years. But Julie Moral did not realize her son was gifted for some time, NPR reported Friday.

Braxton skipped the fourth grade, according to NPR.

The child’s parents took him to Seward County Community College to get tested, The Hutchinson News reported.

TRENDING: House Dems To Introduce 5-Week Funding Plan To End Government Shutdown

Had a chance to meet with Braxton Moral in my office yesterday. This impressive young man is about to graduate from @Harvard at the age of 16! He wants to be a public servant and I encouraged him to do so. We’re proud to call him one of Kansas’ own! #ksleg pic.twitter.com/y1KOMFXsRP — Dr. Jeff Colyer (@DrJeffColyer) March 7, 2018

“They thought the machine was broken,” Carlos Moral, the father, told The Hutchinson News. “He was like off the scale, beyond an associate’s degree.”

The Ulysses school district allowed Braxton to take some high school classes while he was in middle school. Braxton also took a class from Fort Hays State University before being admitted into Harvard’s extension program, The Spokesman-Review reported.

“The program (extension) ideally serves these nontraditional, working professionals (ordinarily aged 21 or older) who want to complete their degrees part time, both on campus and online,” Harvard’s extension program website said.

Braxton would take fall and spring semester courses online and started to go to Harvard’s campus during his junior year, according to NPR.

“Because of his age and the fact that he doesn’t have a high school diploma, he couldn’t get regular scholarships or federal aid,” Julie Moral said, NPR reported. “We did get a couple Sallie Mae private loans to help ease the financial burden.”

The total tuition cost for the 2018-2019 academic year was $54,400, Harvard’s extension program website said.

Julie Moral said they make sure his son isn’t too stressed, according to The Spokesman-Review.

RELATED: Trump’s Revamped Cabinet Will Look Much Different in 2019

“We constantly are monitoring Braxton to make sure he is not too overwhelmed,” Julie Moral told The Spokesman-Review. “No achievement is worth him being unhappy.”

Braxton hopes to attend Harvard Law School upon graduation and become a politician.

“Politics is end game for me,” Braxton told The Hutchinson News.

Braxton Moral will be 17 when he graduates from both schools.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.