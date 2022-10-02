A guardsman who walked with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her funeral has been found dead at his barracks in London.

The guardsman, 18-year-old Jack Burnell-Williams, was serving in the Household Cavalry when he was found dead on Wednesday at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge, according to The Guardian.

An army representative confirmed Burnell-Williams death: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks. Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”

A memorial was held for Burnell-Williams on Saturday at Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend, south Wales.

As tribute, his family set off blue balloons into the sky at Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend.

Daniel Burnell proudly announced days before his son’s death that Jack was taking part in Queen Elizabeth’s service.

“My son doing his duty for the Queen on her final journey. So proud of you Jak Williams xx very proud father xx,” his father wrote on Facebook, adding in another post a video of his son taking part in the ceremony.

Although his death came without warning, police said that foul play is not suspected.

“The death was unexpected. It has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner,” a representative for the Metropolitan police said, according to The Mirror.

Burnell-William’s mother, Laura, said in a post after her son’s death: “Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.”

His girlfriend, Molly Holmes, wrote in a social media post: “Forever going to miss you my love. Truly heartbroken.”

His sister Elisha added: “We will get through this together as a team. We need to do him just as proud as he’s done us.”

Jack’s grandmother, Anita Williams, said in her own post, “My darling boy we miss you in oh so many ways. Your cheeky laugh and smile brightened all our days. I can’t believe you left us to wonder how and why but know you will be looking down on us from the big blue sky,” the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

“Sleep peacefully our darling we will meet again,” she added.

As the Daily Mail reported, Burnell-Williams death also drew many who wished to pay tribute.

“So very sad. I’m so shocked. We have all seen the videos of him doing his duty for the Queen over the last month. Thinking of you,” one person wrote online.

A mother who had a son in the army with Jack wrote: “Absolutely devastated for you as a family. Was a pleasure to have met Jak and for our son to have spent the last two years alongside him.”

Another family acquaintance, Tracy Fury, added: “I’m still reeling with this news. We chatted so much about our boys in the Army. My heart goes out to you and your family. You can get support and help from the military which you probably know already. Thinking of you.”

