Teen Killed by His Own Brother in Arizona Road Rage Incident, But His Family Says There's More to the Story

An Arizona teen allegedly killed his brother with a car on accident as he tried hitting someone else, which his family said was in self-defense.

Officers announced they had arrested Juan Figueroa, 19, and later booked him with charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to a news release published by the Yuma Police Department.

He remains in custody, according to KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona.

It happened in a parking lot the night of Sept. 13, when police responded to a “road rage incident” between three people: the Figueroa brothers and a 36-year-old male, whom police didn’t name.

When police arrived, Figueroa’s younger brother, Javier, was unresponsive with tire marks on his stomach, according a probable cause statement.

The 36-year-old claimed that Figueroa had exited his car and threatened him with a black knife.

The standoff quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Figueroa said that at some point the adversary hit Javier in the face, which is when Figueroa entered his car and tried hitting the man.

Although he reportedly struck him with the vehicle, he also ran over Javier, according to KTVK-TV in Phoenix.

Police questioned the 36-year-old and let him go, arresting and detaining Figueroa only.

Javier was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He was 17.

But Figueroa’s family said there was much more to the story.

His father, Joseph, said his sons called him the night of the incident, according to a family GoFundMe page.

“The boys were terrified — being chased aggressively by a man. Joseph told them to head toward the Yuma Police Department and call 911 while he rushed out the door in fear for this children’s safety,” the page, which was written by a family friend, said of the incident.

But by the time Joseph arrived at the parking lot, it was over.

“What followed only compounded the heartbreak. Joseph was denied the right to be with his son in his final moments — barred from riding in the ambulance and kept away at the hospital. Within an hour, Milo passed away without the comfort of his father by his side,” the page read.

Yuma residents have since filed a petition supporting the Figueroa family.

As of Tuesday, it accumulated 983 signatures.

“I want to get justice for my son,” Joseph told KTVK. “They’re making it seem like he’s the aggressor when I know he’s not the aggressor.”

Meanwhile, Figueroa remains in jail with a $500,000 bail.

He is set to appear in court next week, KTVK reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.