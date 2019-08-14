Teen Livestreams Herself Laughing as She Puts Dog in Dryer and Turns It on

A disturbing video sparked outrage online this week after a young Texas woman livestreamed herself shoving her pet dog into a dryer.

The video, which originated on Instagram and eventually made it to Twitter, shows the girl laughing as she threatens to put the dog “back” in the dryer.

“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna put his a– back in the dryer. He liked that s—, look!” she says, before pushing the dog inside and closing the door.

She then screams loudly and starts the machine, leaving the dog to tumble a few times.

His body can be heard thumping against the metal walls as the girl claps and laughs.

TRENDING: NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

When she opens the dryer door, the pet flops and wiggles as he tries to regain his balance, stumbling out of the dryer and hurrying away from the young woman. The video pans over to show the dog hiding under a coffee table, shaken but apparently uninjured.

A Twitter user shared the clip online, calling for legal action against the teen.

“Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all,” she wrote, adding that the video was a clear example of “complete abuse.”

WARNING: The video below contains profane language and may be offensive to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Someone please call the police on this girl, Some people don’t deserve dogs or pets at all. It’s complete abuse how they treat them pic.twitter.com/GSFD080ErY — Malissa (@sasaaok) August 10, 2019

Animal lovers were horrified by the woman’s callous attitude, with activists across social media demanding a legal investigation.

As the clip went viral, Texas police started investigating.

Find this girl and get that precious dog away from her!! #DogAbuseIsNotForEntertainment — Angie Pemberton (@just1meAngie) August 12, 2019

RELATED: Wild Pics: Father, 2 Sons Reel in Literal ‘Ton’ of Goliath Grouper

“Through their diligent work, DPD [Dallas Police Department] identified the individual involved. We will not publicly identify her as she is a minor. Our investigation into the case is in its early stages,” the Lewisville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Due to the age of the person involved, few details in this case may be released,” the written statement continued.

The original clip, along with the teenager’s Instagram account, has since been deleted, according to the New York Post.

This incident, along with a recent influx of other disturbing stunts purportedly done with the goal of gaining attention online, brings to light the dangerous pattern that has been developing across social media.

With the continued rise of online platforms, influencers and what seems to be an almost desperate scramble for status, the level of outlandish and often dangerous behavior as a ploy for attention among teenagers continues to escalate.

Meanwhile, other online users are fighting the trend by reporting illegal and potentially harmful behavior to authorities.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.