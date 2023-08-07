In a modern world polluted by relentless lies, the truth still finds a way to prevail.

On July 29, Christian youth preacher Marcus Schroeder used a microphone to read Bible passages outside an all-ages drag show at a public park in Watertown, Wisconsin. Local police arrested Schroeder and later charged him with “unlawful use of sound amplification and resisting arrest,” according to The Post Millennial.

Video and photos of the incident, however, amplified Schroeder’s message far better than a microphone ever could.

The back of Schroeder’s t-shirt featured a message of determination. “I will stand for truth even if I stand alone,” the shirt read.

Scarlett Johnson of Moms for Liberty posted a video of the arrest last Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Christian teen arrested as he was reading aloud Bible passages at an all ages Drag Queen Dance Party & Drag Storytime Hour in Watertown, WI. Meanwhile, men in female costumes danced provocatively for children and creeps in masks pretending to be N-zis brandished weapons and marched around,” Johnson’s accompanying post read.

🚨Christian teen arrested as he was reading aloud Bible passages at an all ages Drag Queen Dance Party & Drag Storytime Hour in Watertown, WI. Meanwhile, men in female costumes danced provocatively for children and creeps in masks pretending to be N-zis brandished weapons and… pic.twitter.com/V8lgqUdNEg — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 2, 2023

The next day, Johnson posted photos of both the drag event and Schroeder’s arrival at police headquarters.

“Hard to believe it…Christian kids are arrested for reading the Bible aloud outside of a drag queen event where biological males-dressed as if their next stop was a Rocky Horror Picture Show-read books about sexuality & transgenderism to kids…then proceeded to dance for them,” Johnson tweeted.

WARNING: The following post contains images some readers may find disturbing.

Hard to believe it…Christian kids are arrested for reading the Bible aloud outside of a drag queen event where biological males-dressed as if their next stop was a Rocky Horror Picture Show-read books about sexuality & transgenderism to kids…then proceeded to dance for them. pic.twitter.com/Ia1KAgRnsx — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 2, 2023

For his part, Schroeder seemed unfazed and even grateful for the arrest.

“It was worth it. It’s actually an honor to be counted worthy to stand with the cloud of witnesses who have gone before us and been arrested for the sake of spreading Christ and his kingdom,” Schroeder said in an interview with The Republic Sentinel.

The world does feel upside-down when police arrest Christian preachers while grown men dressed as women perform for children.

History suggests, however, that the present state of the world will prove temporary.

For perspective, we might turn to legendary Christian apologist C.S. Lewis, whose historical consciousness stretched deep into the past.

In a 1944 essay entitled “Myth Became Fact,” Lewis reminded readers of the many historical challengers to Christianity. They have not fared well.

“Where is the Epicureanism of Lucretius, the pagan revival of Julian the Apostate? Where are the Gnostics, where is the monism of Averroes, the deism of Voltaire, the dogmatic materialism of the great Victorians? They have moved with the times. But the thing they were all attacking remains,” Lewis wrote.

The woke assault on truth has proven relentless. But it will fail. Thanks to brave Christians, such as Schroeder, the truth remains.

