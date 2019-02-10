Pro-Trump Teen Pundit Attacked by Democratic Congresswoman

A pro-Trump teen pundit said he would rather talk about “issues I care about” rather than fight with Democratic New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez, who went after him on social media.

“I would have loved to have a discussion with the congresswoman about issues I care about, such as education, about reining in the national deficit which is $21 trillion, which is continuously kicked down the can by the leaders of today that my generation is going to have to pay back,” 16-year-old CJ Pearson said Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“I would have loved to have that conversation with her, but instead she threatened and belittled me,” he said.

“It was classless and beneath the office that she holds.”

Earlier this week, Congresswoman @ReElectNydia threatened me on Twitter and claimed that I should be afraid of her. However, if anyone should be afraid, it’s the Congresswoman. #GenZ is coming in hot and with each passing day, more and more Americans are waking up. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/vSgH3BSksC — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 10, 2019

Velazquez told Pearson that “you’re right to be afraid of us” Tuesday after he referred to her as “the woman next to” Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet about the State of the Union address.

“Hi CJ Pearson, I’m not ‘the woman sitting next to her,’” Velazquez wrote on Twitter Tuesday night.

“@AOC and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you’re right to be afraid of us. But you should learn my name.”

Hi @TheCJPearson, I’m not “the woman sitting next to her”. @AOC and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you’re right to be afraid of us. But you should learn my name. https://t.co/frL8ikNDcV — Nydia M Velázquez (@ReElectNydia) February 6, 2019

Pearson, 16, had joked on Twitter that “@AOC has been talking this entire speech and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way” during the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

.@AOC has been talking this entire speech and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way 😂😂. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 6, 2019

Pearson responded to Velazquez’s remarks Wednesday.

“I’m sorry, Congresswoman, but as @realDonaldTrump said — socialism will NOT be the future of this country. And Nydia, nothing about you nor @AOC] scares me. It’s your policies — that jeopardize the stability of our nation and the future of my generation — that scare me,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’m sorry, Congresswoman, but as @realDonaldTrump said – socialism will NOT be the future of this country. And Nydia, nothing about you nor @AOC scares me. It’s your policies- that jeopardize the stability of our nation and the future of my generation- that scare me. https://t.co/UjHHwSaCpv — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 6, 2019

Velazquez made news when she said “a room of men have no business undermining a woman’s unconditional right to choose” but added “that room of men is not referring to our governor” during a news conference with Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in July.

