Teen Rakes In $35k in 4 Days Plowing Snow, Plans Massive Christian Donation

An Idaho teenager who was in the Seattle area this month turned the massive snow dumped on a region unprepared for the white stuff into a chance to live out his faith and demonstrate his entrepreneurship.

David Holston, 18, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said that during a hectic four-day period, he made $35,000 plowing. He has already made plans for some of that.

“I plan on tithing 20 percent to advance the kingdom of God, buy mowers for this year’s mowing season, and save the rest for buying my first house debt free!” Holston told Fox News, saying he would support his home church and other Christian groups.

“I credit all of my success to my savior Jesus Christ who died on a cross to forgive my sins and three days later rose from the dead,” he said.

Holston said the Bible verse that became his theme for his work in Seattle is Luke 12:31: “But seek his kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well.”

“The Lord blessed me with the money for the sole purpose of advancing his kingdom. All of the glory goes to God!” Holston told CNN.

Holston was in Seattle by chance. He had gone there to visit his mother, who was recovering from surgery, on her birthday.

“I was in the hospital when my friend Steve called me and gave me the idea of bringing my plow truck to Seattle,” Holston told CNN

First, he shared birthday wishes with his mother. Then, he set to work.

“After the (birthday) party, I hit the road with jobs lined up until midnight. All during that time, I was answering my phone and adding new customers to my snow route for Monday,” Holston said.

The more he plowed, the more he was in demand. After placing an ad on Craigslist, the phone never stopped, he recalled.

Holston worked between 12 and 15 hours a day.

He also found that in the big city, price was no object, and that customers were willing to pay up to $500 to $750 an hour, far higher than the $125 an hour he charges back home.

Holston admitted that the work was hard, but his parents had taught him that success does not come without effort.

If it snows like this again next year follow David Holston’s lead and spend a week in Seattle. ❄ https://t.co/XteTsTbh8V — Debra Santavicca (@DebraSantavicca) February 21, 2019

“My parents taught me to work,” he told KIRO. “You need to get out there and plow your field, make your living.”

“This year, I’m hoping to expand my business, hire some brothers, and then go to town, bringing more customers in,” he said. “We’ll see what the Lord has in store.”

KIRO’s Dori Monson said the teen’s drive made an impression.

“What a great story about a kid and a pickup truck, and you’re able to make a really great living just by hustling,” Monson said. “I love everything about that.”

“This is a land of opportunity,” Monson added.

