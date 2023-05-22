An arsonist, a cross-dresser and a Christian walk into a bar. Which one gets arrested?

Oh, you know that one?

Well, Josh Alexander, a 16-year-old follower of Christ, wasn’t at a bar when he was arrested on Wednesday: He was handing out Bibles at a protest in Canada.

But despite his apparent peaceful protest against aggressive counter-demonstrators, Alexander was the one who ended up in handcuffs.

“Today I was handcuffed and put in a paddy wagon for offering students bibles on a public sidewalk in Calgary,” Alexander wrote.

He continued, “I was released and told if I returned I would be arrested and charged. I continued handing out bibles. For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

For I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ. pic.twitter.com/5y7US5DV6m — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) May 17, 2023

Alexander was attending an event that day which Liberty Coalition Canada had announced and named after him.

The “I Stand with Josh Alexander” International Walkout Protest took place outside of Western Canada High School in Calgary, Alberta.

The Christian youth protest group “Save Canada” and other organizations were also in attendance.

“Liberty Coalition is organizing this peaceful event to stand in solidarity with Josh Alexander. Josh and fellow protesters are demanding that all schools ban biological males using female restrooms and change rooms,” LCC said in a press release.

If you’re reading this, you probably weren’t aware that Wednesday was also the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

Now you know.

The protest called for students nationwide to walk out of schools and “stand with Josh.” It also called for parents and other citizens to join the students.

Days before, Alexander had posted a poll on Twitter, asking which school he should attend.

I will be in Calgary for the May 17th International Walkout.

Which high school should I attend?

I hope to see students, families, and community members at their local schools. — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) May 14, 2023

According to the Calgary Herald, dozens of students walked out of the high school that day.

Pro-trans people flocked to the scene as well, however.

At some point, a fight broke out between a number of protesters and counter-protesters in a crowd of about 80, the Calgary Herald reported.

Alexander wrote in a tweet that the police said his views were too “inflammatory” to express near the school.

His tweet also featured a clip of a woman aggressively shoving him.

According to Calgary police, my views were too “inflammatory” to be expressed near the Western Canada HS.

Thankfully some of my assailants were charged after the event.

I will not yield to the pressure of the woke mob or corrupt state.

We will continue to spread the truth in… pic.twitter.com/OHqEa7qqcJ — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) May 17, 2023

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

Alexander was arrested in February for his biblical-based views.

According to New York Post, he was suspended from his Catholic high school for rejecting transgender bathrooms and saying there are only two sexes.

After trying to attend school despite his suspension, he was arrested.

What a different country America would be if there were more Josh Alexanders defending the faith.

