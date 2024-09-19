Share
News

Teen Seen Calmly Texting Stepdad After Allegedly Gunning Down Her Own Mom in Horrifying Scene

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2024 at 11:43am
Share

Surveillance video shown in a Mississippi court Wednesday showed teenager Carly Gregg texting on a phone in the middle of her kitchen, in what seemed like a normal scene from modern American life.

What wasn’t shown in those frames was that moments earlier, three gunshots were recorded by the video that prosecutors say took place when Gregg, then 14, shot her mother to death, according to the New York Post.

Gregg, 15, is charged with killing her mom, Ashley Smylie, and shooting her stepfather, Heath Smylie, in March after they learned she smoked marijuana.

The March video showed Gregg holding her hands behind her back, during which time, prosecutors say, she was holding the .357 Magnum used in the crimes.

Seconds after the gunshots were recorded, Gregg sent some texts, prosecutors say, one to a friend to come over and another, using her mother’s phone, to summon her stepfather

Trending:
Watch: CNN Host Forced to Call Out Kamala Harris Live on Air, Fact-Checks Her in Front of Chaotic Panel

“When will you be home honey?” the text to her stepfather read.



The friend said Gregg told her, “Have you ever seen a dead body? My mom is in there,” when the friend arrived at Gregg’s home.

Psychiatrist Andrew Clark said Gregg faced a mental health crisis that day because she was already experiencing significant mood swings, hearing voices and having dissociative problems.

“And then, her mother finds out she’s smoking marijuana,” Clark said. “For Carly, in particular, she so cared about her mother’s approval, so for her, this was a crisis.”

Heath Smylie testified in court about coming home to find his wife dead, according to Law and Crime.

“She was laying on her back with her arms over here and a towel covering her face,” he testified. “I knew that she had been shot, there was blood around, I’m not sure exactly where, on the right side of her face.”

Related:
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Placed on Suicide Watch, Sparking Epstein Comparisons

“When I opened the door to the kitchen, the gun went off in my face before the door was three or four inches wide open,” he said. “The gun flashed in my face. It went off two more times, but my hand was on the gun after the first shot, and I twisted it from Carly.”

The trial offered different opinions about whether Gregg heard voices, according to WAPT-TV.

Dr. Amanda Gugliano, director of forensic evaluation services at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, said after her arrest, Gregg said she heard voices.

“She said she had been hearing one voice, a male voice, since she was young — maybe around 5 or 6 years old — which is unusual,” Gugliano said. “She said she heard the voice every day, but it was always in the background and she was able to tune it out.”

Rebecca Kirk, a licensed professional counselor, said she met with Gregg in January and the teen said she denied hearing voices. Nurse practitioner Olivia Leber said she also saw Gregg in January and the teen indicated she was not hearing voices.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reportedly Placed on Suicide Watch, Sparking Epstein Comparisons
Teacher May Lose His Certificate After Controversial Trump Photo Resurfaces
Kentucky Judge Allegedly Shot Dead in His Chambers By Sheriff After Heated Argument
GOP Candidate Mark Robinson Will Remain in the Race, Fights Back Against Bombshell Allegations in New Development
Teen Seen Calmly Texting Stepdad After Allegedly Gunning Down Her Own Mom in Horrifying Scene
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation