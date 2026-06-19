Teen Suspect in Custody After Shots Rang Out and Man Was Slashed in the Neck in Times Square

While part of Manhattan reveled in a parade to honor the New York Knicks on Thursday, it was violence as usual in Times Square.

One 17-year-old is in custody after what police say began as a dispute involving a large group of people escalated, according to CBS News.

The 3:30 p.m. incident began with the slashing of a 26-year-old man in the neck.

Not long after that, the shooting suspect fired into the group of people who were having the dispute. Police said a second shooting in the area soon followed.

PANIC IN TIMES SQUARE AFTER GUNFIRE HEARD

pic.twitter.com/KEf2uXm4Jo — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 18, 2026

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

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The man who was slashed was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The gunfire triggered chaos inside a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

“It sounded like glass was shattering ’cause people were rushing in, panicking,” witness Michael Reid recalled.

Another angle shows the moment shots were fired in Times Square. 🎥: @RapidReport2025 https://t.co/qjW0KMNxtm pic.twitter.com/tZq2znvmxs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 18, 2026

“A bunch of people running in carelessly. There’s children on the floor,” witness Aydan Spencer said. “It was loud. It was like it was right behind, right next to me. I just laid down on the floor.”

Wild video shows at least two people in black clothing opening fire with what appears to be handguns as they step into the tourist-packed intersection.

Witnesses reported hearing about five shots, according to the New York Post.

Here is today’s suspect being taken into custody by the NYPD after allegedly firing rounds in Times Square following the Knicks ticker-tape parade. The suspect was apprehended shortly thereafter. Great job by the NYPD. But I thought Times Square was a “gun-free zone”? pic.twitter.com/m77QrZqQac — TheSalGreco (@TheSalGreco) June 19, 2026

“There were shots fired, and my car got hit in the hood,” Bonnie White said.

“I just heard the shots fired, and I seen the guy,” she said. “I’m pissed. I’m so mad. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my car.”

Police are still seeking additional suspects connected to the incident, according to WABC-TV.

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