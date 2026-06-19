Share
News
Fans line the street during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026, in New York City.
Fans line the street during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on June 18, 2026, in New York City. (Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images)

Teen Suspect in Custody After Shots Rang Out and Man Was Slashed in the Neck in Times Square

 By Jack Davis  June 19, 2026 at 6:14am
Share

While part of Manhattan reveled in a parade to honor the New York Knicks on Thursday, it was violence as usual in Times Square.

One 17-year-old is in custody after what police say began as a dispute involving a large group of people escalated, according to CBS News.

The 3:30 p.m. incident began with the slashing of a 26-year-old man in the neck.

Not long after that, the shooting suspect fired into the group of people who were having the dispute. Police said a second shooting in the area soon followed.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

By letting Knicks fans rage, did the Mamdani administration encourage future violence in the streets?

The man who was slashed was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The gunfire triggered chaos inside a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

“It sounded like glass was shattering ’cause people were rushing in, panicking,” witness Michael Reid recalled.

Related:
Revamped Reflecting Pool Damaged by 'Radical Left Lunatics,' Trump Says

“A bunch of people running in carelessly. There’s children on the floor,” witness Aydan Spencer said. “It was loud. It was like it was right behind, right next to me. I just laid down on the floor.”

Wild video shows at least two people in black clothing opening fire with what appears to be handguns as they step into the tourist-packed intersection.

Witnesses reported hearing about five shots, according to the New York Post.

“There were shots fired, and my car got hit in the hood,” Bonnie White said.

“I just heard the shots fired, and I seen the guy,” she said. “I’m pissed. I’m so mad. I don’t know what’s going to happen to my car.”

Police are still seeking additional suspects connected to the incident, according to WABC-TV.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Archaeologists Discover Mysteriously Marked Ancient Artifacts Under Notre Dame Cathedral in 'Dig of the Century'
Breaking: US Brokers Lebanon Ceasefire After Escalation Derails Peace Talks with Iran
'Serious and Offensive Words' Spark Heated Clash Between Trump and Italy's Meloni in Wake of G7
Obama's Library Just Opened, But Some of the Black Contractors Have Said They're Owed Serious Money
Teen Suspect in Custody After Shots Rang Out and Man Was Slashed in the Neck in Times Square
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation