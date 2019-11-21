Teen Swimmer Fights Tears After School Board Votes To Allow Trans Students in Locker Room

An Illinois school district has sparked national outrage by choosing, after four years of debate, to grant transgender high school students unrestricted access to the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choosing.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the overwhelming — and, frankly, baffling — 5-2 decision by School District 211’s Board of Education came as a shock, eliciting “mixed emotions” from an audience of some 250 local residents Nov. 14.

Judging from video taken at Fremd High School just minutes after the vote, however, talk of “mixed emotions” hardly does justice to the immense outpouring from local students and parents.

Most notable among those emotional accounts was that of junior student-athlete Julia Burca, who fought back tears explaining her frustration for the school board’s utter unwillingness to “accommodate” students uncomfortable with the idea of undressing in front of their transgender peers.

“I feel uncomfortable that my privacy is being invaded,” Burca told a reporter in the video. “As I am a swimmer, I do change multiple times, naked, in front of the other students in the locker room.”

Rational and considerate in her response, Burca would express understanding of the school board’s “obligation to all students,” lamenting only that the body had not taken into account students with concerns like hers and made honest compromises in solving the problem.

Take a minute & watch this: A teenage girl fighting tears because her school board ruled that bathrooms are open to anyone who identifies as a girl. She is terrified that a boy will see her naked, & her privacy concerns are dismissed. She is collateral damage for trans activists. pic.twitter.com/DdecRzbZZh — Jonathon Van Maren (@JVanMaren) November 18, 2019

Former district student Nova Maday, on the other hand, was “ecstatic.”

A 20-year-old male claiming female “gender identity,” Maday was seemingly too excited to stand still — all smiles as he told one reporter, “Yeah, it passed. It passed.”

The lack of self-awareness was, one can only assume, palpable. The disconnect here is unfathomable.

As a bunch of teenage girls expressed genuine feelings of disappointment, frustration and discomfort with the prospect of being forced to undress in front of male students who identify as female, laughter and celebration arose from a rapidly growing, vocal minority that contends people’s gender is somehow entirely separate from their sex.

And that celebration, laughter and unwillingness to sympathize did not simply come from the transgender students in the room or their misguided, irresponsible parents.

Support for this decision to normalize the deconstruction of gender at the expense of a bunch of underage girls was celebrated across social media.

But why on earth are any of us surprised?

Transgender women’s “rights” always come at the expense of real women’s rights.

The cruel irony of the ever-growing “intersectional” women’s movement is that it stands in direct opposition to the legitimate ideals, goals and empowered female identity set forth by first-wave feminists.

This ideologically corrupted, left-wing brand of feminism has the women’s movement signing its own suicide note, encouraging — and in many cases coercing — feminists into aligning themselves with other “marginalized” groups with whom their interests are in fact diametrically opposed.

Heck, it has brought American culture to a point in which biological men can receive brand endorsements for stepping into the boxing ring to punch biological women in the face.

We have hit a point in which the culture is so desperate to achieve “social justice” that it is willing to roll back all the progress made by women in the last century in order to provide “progress” for the lunacy that is the left’s new gender orthodoxy.

And if our public institutions are recognizing and legitimizing that orthodoxy, then we are teetering on the edge of a cultural cliff from which a fall would undoubtedly be crippling.

