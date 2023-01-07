Teen Victim's Family Deliver Bloody 'Street Justice' After Confronting Her Alleged Rapist

A shocking incident out of Detroit is demonstrating to all of us what happens when the government refuses to crack down on crime and criminals are allowed to run amok.

On Friday, local outlet WJBK reported on the story of a man who raped a teenage girl and was then chased down by the family and beaten up in retaliation.

Carmen Witherspoon, one of the family’s neighbors, described hearing the commotion and seeing the bloody confrontation in front of her house.

“They beat him over there real good,” she said. “He was on the ground. He managed to get up and he ran across the street, and he was on my property. He fell, he slipped and fell. And that’s when they beat him some more.”

Other witnesses described in detail the astonishing brutality. One said that “He was bloody, nothing but blood, there was a puddle on the ground.”

Marc D’Andre, founder of 7 Mile Radio News said: “From what I heard, they stomped his top lip off. His mouth appeared to be very bloody and it was just like he was in an MMA fight,” according to WJBK.

“I’m not mad at the way that it happened.”

Officers later took the suspect into custody. According to the neighbors, the suspect who committed the sexual assault knew the victim.

The suspect also currently has a pending charge for a non-lethal shooting.

Detroit Police Captain Rebecca Hall described the whole situation as "absolutely tragic … It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it's going to definitely take time to heal."







Time and time again, Americans have seen instances of criminals who are let out of prison on bail while awaiting trial proceeding to commit other crimes once they are let out.

Then there is the fact that the criminal justice system in this country is struggling enormously. We are experiencing a massive crime wave in this country and the authorities are doing very little to stop it.

Instead, America is subjected to leftist mantras about “defunding the police,” leaving police departments and the criminal justice system stripped of resources and unable to bring offenders to justice.

When that happens, people will begin to take the law into their own hands as they feel that they need to defend themselves and their families if the authorities won’t.

This family in Detroit should never have had to take this extreme measure in self-defense. In a system where the criminal justice system is working properly, this man would have been in jail awaiting trial for a violent offense.

Instead, because of the failings of the system, they were forced to take matters into their own hands and the result was really horrific. If we do not want to see these kinds of confrontations in the future, then it is time for the government to really enforce the law.

