Share
News

Teenage Anti-Abortion Activist Brutalized by Woman While Knocking on Doors

 By Matthew Holloway  August 2, 2022 at 10:58am
Share

A teenage anti-abortion activist was brutally attacked while door-knocking to complete a canvass in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.

The young woman, 18-year-old Grace Hartsock, was helping Students for Life campaign to turn out the vote in Kansas for Tuesday’s referendum on abortion law, Fox News reported.

Initially, Hartsock was met by a woman who politely declined to discuss the topic of abortion with her. According to Students for Life, the woman at the residence told Hartsock, “No, I’m sorry, I don’t think you want to talk to us.”

As the teen turned to leave, another voice from a different woman was heard from within the home. This second woman wasn’t as polite, screaming and cursing at the teenager.  “Don’t apologize to her, mom,” the belligerent woman said, according to an article on the Students for Life.

The unknown second woman then followed Hartsock out of the house according to reports, harassing her verbally. Students for Life told the media that the woman then assaulted Hartsock, shoving her in the chest and delivering close-fisted blows to her head.

Trending:
11 Shootings from Last Month Have 1 Thing in Common, And Democrats Hate It

Hartsock sustained several strikes until her attacker’s mother stopped her. The assailant continued to hurl verbal abuse: “I hope you get raped,” and “I hope you get run over by a car,” the SFL reported.

Though she wasn’t able to capture the initial moments of the unexpected attack on video, Hartsock was able to get her phone out and capture the last moments of it, and the woman can be seen retreating to her home while still shouting curses and invectives.

Hartsock filed a complaint with the Leawood Police Department regarding the attack, according to Fox Digital, but she declined to be interviewed by the outlet.

Do you believe the Kansas' 'Value Them Both' amendment will pass?

“Since she was struck, the student is experiencing headaches and body soreness, and Students for Life Action has connected her with an attorney. She and Students for Life Action are considering a legal response,” Students for Life spokeswoman Kristi Hamrick told Fox.

Following the incident, Grace was back in the field. She was lauded for this by SFL President Kristan Hawkins on Twitter. She responded that “The pro-life generation won’t be silenced despite pro-abortion violence! “

Related:
Indiana Senate Votes 'Yes' on Near-Total Abortion Ban in Special Weekend Session

In an account of the attack published on StudentsforLife.org Hartsock told the group, “It’s unfathomable that the pro-choice movement claims to be ‘pro-woman’ and yet attacks women who don’t agree with their narrative,” she said. “It’s not surprising to me that a person who advocates for violence in the womb wouldn’t hesitate to attack a pro-life woman like myself.”

Hawkins added, “What’s a little ironic is that the ballot initiative would allow every Kansan to weigh in on the policy they prefer, but rather than fight for abortion policy, we have some fighting our volunteers.”

Kansas residents are voting Tuesday on the “Value Them Both” amendment to “affirm there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion or to require the government funding of abortion, and would reserve to the people of Kansas, through their elected state legislators, the right to pass laws to regulate abortion, including, but not limited to, in circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or when necessary to save the life of the mother,” Fox reported.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the right to abortion was protected under the state constitution. Following the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Kansas legislation is likely to pass in the GOP-dominated legislature, should the referendum be successful.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Teenage Anti-Abortion Activist Brutalized by Woman While Knocking on Doors
Nancy Pelosi Officially Touches Down in Taiwan, China Sounds Sirens and Deploys Fighter Jets
160-Foot Blade Randomly Detaches from Wind Turbine, Snaps Into 2 Pieces
Orwellian Nightmare Caught on Tape: Veteran Shocked to Be Arrested for 'Causing Anxiety'
Report: SCOTUS Assassin Suspect's Disturbing History Exposed in Court Documents
See more...

Conversation