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A barrel racing horse and rider make their way through a course.
A barrel racing horse and rider make their way through a course. (jlophoto / Getty Images)

Teenage Barrel Racing Competitor Arrested After Horse-Stabbing Rampage

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2026 at 9:45am
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Three horses were stabbed early Saturday at a Las Vegas barrel racing event.  A teenage girl was later arrested in connection with the incident.

“On May 30, 2026, at approximately 2:07 a.m., LVMPD Communications received a report that a horse had been injured at a barn located in the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard,” Los Vegas Metropolitan Police posted on X.

“Patrol officers arrived and learned that three horses had been intentionally injured with a sharp object,” police said in a news release.

“The LVMPD Animal Cruelty Section was notified and responded to the scene. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified a teenage girl as a possible suspect.”

Investigators discovered the teen had access to the barn. While the injuries she inflicted on the horses were not life threatening, police believe they were intended to keep the horses from entering the competition.

The suspect was later arrested by detectives at a nearby hotel “without incident.”

She was then taken to Clark County Juvenile Hall.

The suspect was charged with 12 counts of Willful/Malicious Kill/Maim/Torture Animal – Horse and three counts of Felony Malicious Destruction of Private Property valued at more than $5,000, police said.

The National Barrel Horse Association said in a Facebook post  that “An isolated incident was addressed immediately at the 2026 Official NBHA Las Vegas Super Show, and all appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the well-being of all horses.”

An accompanying news release said the incident involved “a limited number of equine athletes by an event competitor.”

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“The situation was addressed immediately in coordination with the National Barrel Horse Association, the South Point Hotel & Casino Security, Metro Police, and all appropriate parties,” the association said.

“The individual involved has been removed and placed in the care of authorities, and there is no ongoing threat of any kind.”

The name of the suspect was not released.

Competitor Cali Raymer, 17, of Las Vegas, said she knows the individual who was arrested, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I’ve talked to her a few times,” Raymer said. “It’s kind of scary that something like that would happen here.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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