Teenage Boy's Suicide Prompts Calls for Redesign of Popular New York City Attraction

The suicide of a 14-year-old boy at the Vessel, a spiral staircase attraction in New York City, on Thursday has sparked calls for developers to install higher barriers on the walkways, The New York Times reported.

The Hudson Yards honeycomb-like structure had reopened only two months prior with design changes meant to dissuade potential suicides, according to the Times.

Thursday’s tragedy marks the fourth suicide at the Vessel in a year and a half.

“Everybody was just in panic mode,” Julio Matos, who was visiting the Vessel at the time of the incident, told the Times.

“I’m still trying to mentally process what I saw.”

The structure, which is 150 feet high and has glass barriers that come up to waist height on its walkways, was closed after the death.

A “full investigation” is underway, Kimberly Winston, a spokesperson for Hudson Yards, told the Times.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family of the young person who lost their life,” she said.

January saw two individuals commit suicide at the venue within the span of a month, leading to its closure until May.

Should the city do more to prevent suicides at tourist attractions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 70% (458 Votes) No: 30% (199 Votes)

A local community board and suicide-prevention researchers asked that the height of the barriers be raised before reopening, but the developers, the Related Companies, did not do so.

“We designed safety barriers for the Vessel a while back,” an employee of Heatherwick Studio, the architecture studio responsible for creating the Vessel, told the Times regarding the developers’ resistance to such a change.

“It’s now time to install these.”

The studio consulted with suicide-prevention experts, security experts and local elected officials after it closed in January, leading to changes like visitors no longer being allowed to enter the structure alone and making previously free tickets worth $10.

Heatherwick Studio said in a statement that the death had left the company “distraught.”

The studio added that it was considering solutions that “required further rigorous tests” and that it had not yet decided what was “feasible in terms of engineering and installation.”

“We thought we did everything that would really prevent this,” Stephen M. Ross, the billionaire real estate developer who founded Related Companies, told the Daily Beast.

“I want to see every possibility we can do. I mean, we thought we had covered everything.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.