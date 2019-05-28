SECTIONS
Culture Politics
Print

Teenagers’ ‘MAGA’ Hats Blurred Out for School Yearbook

×
By Steven Beyer
Published May 28, 2019 at 8:00am
Modified May 28, 2019 at 1:12pm
Print

A Pennsylvania high school is apologizing to one of its students after blurring out his pro-Trump hat for the school yearbook.

In October, 16-year-old Jeremy Gebhart, along with a friend, decided to wear the pro-Trump “MAGA” hat to Littlestown High School’s spirit week, according to WPMT.

It was then that a picture was taken of the two showing their support for President Donald Trump, the station reported.

However, towards the end of the school year, Gebhart noticed the picture made the school yearbook, but with some notable changes.

“We were like, ‘they blurred our hats out,'” Gebhart told WPMT.

TRENDING: Trump Orders Barr To Declassify Origins of Government Spying on His Campaign

Not only was Gebhart shocked to see the apparent censorship, but his mother wasn’t too happy about it either.

She told the station, “I was infuriated because he wears that hat because he supports our president.”

“He’s not doing anything illegal, whatsoever,” she continued. “He’s wearing a hat of support.”

Do you think conservatives, as a whole, are being censored?

Gebhart told the station that he felt his First Amendment rights were being violated.

“Everybody has First Amendment rights, right? They have freedom of speech and they are allowed to think what they want, say what they want, but they’re not allowed to take that away from other people,” Gebhart said.

His mother added that she believed that not only did the school censor her son’s speech, but they used it as a chance to “make their own statement.”

After WPMT reached out to the Littleton School District, Superintendent Christopher Bigger wrote in a statement, “I am aware of the yearbook situation and a mistake was made. The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club.  It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech.”

The superintendent went on to say that “we must find a way to have civil discourse around emotionally charged issues with students.”

RELATED: Republican Google Employee Reveals ‘Outrage Mobs’ Against ‘Hateful Conservatives’ at Tech Giant

School officials told WPMT that an investigation is currently underway to see how the “mistake” was made.

Gebhart’s mother told the news station, “It’s OK to disagree with people’s views, but what’s not OK is taking your freedom of speech and using it to take away someone else’s.”

The Gebharts had just one message for the culprit behind the photoshop job:

“You did not censor us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







Alyssa Milano Attacks Jon Voight as a ‘Has Been’ ‘F-Lister’ for Supporting Trump
Teenagers’ ‘MAGA’ Hats Blurred Out for School Yearbook
Journalists Team Up with Big Tech. What Could Go Wrong?
YouTube and Google Pour Millions into News Publishers, Overwhelming Majority Are Left-Leaning
Conservatives Seize Moment in Streaming War with Release of Biblical Series, ‘The Chosen’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×