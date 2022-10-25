Parler Share
News

Teen's 2020 Disappearance Resolved; Students Are Dismissed for the Day Before Cops Swoop in on Teacher

 By Jack Davis  October 25, 2022 at 7:57am
Parler Share

A second-grade teacher who allegedly harbored a missing California teenager for almost two years has been arrested in connection with his 2020 disappearance.

Michael Ramirez of Sacramento was 15 at the time he was reported missing in June 2020, according to KCRA-TV in Sacramento. This March, he appeared back at his family’s home.

The tale he had to tell led to Thursday’s arrest of Holga Castillo Olivares, 61.

The Sacramento City Unified School District said Olivares “was taken into custody at the school after students were dismissed for the day,” KCRA reported.

Olivares is an employee at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, the Rancho Cordova Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Trending:
Wrestling Legend Reveals Cause of Death for 26-Year-Old Son Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest

She faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Olivares is the mother of a friend of Ramirez, KCRA reported.

“You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK,” Katte Smith, whose home Ramirez had lived in, told KCRA.



Smith told the station the teen was her husband’s nephew.

“We’re getting justice, you know, in seeing that someone is being held accountable for doing the wrong thing,” she said.

Smith said her family suffered while Ramirez was gone.

“Any parent out there that has a missing child, you think the worst. You think the absolute worst,” she said.

“My husband had a real hard time, emotionally, feeling like he was a failure,” she said.

Related:
Elon Musk Posts Video at Twitter HQ After Changing Bio: 'It's Happening'

She said restrictions after a disagreement sparked the teen’s flight. “He felt like the grass was greener on the other side,” Smith said.



The school issued a statement on the incident.

“The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment,” the statement said, according to CBS News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




GOP Looks to Win Democratic Stronghold District for the First Time Since Prohibition
Father Finds Zip Tie on Daughter's Car, Learns the Sinister Reason Behind It
'A Creative Genius': Emmy-Winning TV Producer Dies at Age 47
Fetterman Gets Nailed by Debate Moderator on Straight-Up Lie, Then Gives Strange Answer
Watch: MSNBC Host Strongly Suggests Foreign Governments Should 'Monitor Our Elections'
See more...

Conversation