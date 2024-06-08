Share
News

Teens Arrested After Scooters Leave Marks on 'Pride' Crosswalk

 By Jack Davis  June 8, 2024 at 3:12pm
Share

Three people were arrested after a so-called “pride” crosswalk was damaged in Spokane, Washington, on Wednesday.

The LGBT symbol had been repainted recently after liquid was poured upon it and it was set on fire in mid-May, according to KREM-TV.

But on Wednesday, four people riding Lime scooters were seen riding over the mural repeatedly. Lime is a company that rents electric bikes and scooters.

Trending:
Travis Kelce Says Secret Service Threatened to Tase Him During White House Visit: 'They Weren't Too Happy with Me'

When confronted by witnesses, the scooter riders refused to stop and cursed at the witnesses, according to court documents.

One witness said the teens were intentionally making marks on the mural with the scooters they were riding.

“Officers observed widespread damage as black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels were observed across the entirety of the mural,” Spokane police said in a statement on the department’s website.

“The area is clearly marked to keep traffic away as it was just re-painted to repair previous damage,” the statement said.

Should these teens face felony charges?

At least 14 black skid marks had marked the mural, according to WTGS-TV.

Police used witness accounts and video surveillance to arrest three suspects about 34 minutes after they were summoned, KREM reported.

Ruslan V.V. Turko, 19, and two minors were charged with first-degree malicious mischief.

Related:
Conservative Dad Who Fought Against CRT, LGBT Agenda Dies at Age 53

Turko was freed on his own recognizance after a Thursday hearing in which prosecutors called for a $15,000 bond.

One condition of his release was that he not go near the mural or those arrested with him.

On Friday, Lime released a statement condemning the incident and said it will make the mural area a no-ride zone.

Lime said on its website that what that means is that when a rider enters a no-go Zone, the vehicle comes to a forced, automatic stop.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians, Tells Anti-Israeli Protester 'I Value and Respect Your Voice'
Indiana Fever Coach Warns WNBA, Says Caitlin Clark Olympic Snub Controversy 'Woke a Monster'
Trump Will See Officer Using 'Highly Unusual' Method During Next Step After Conviction - 'Very Disruptive'
Freighter Takes on Water After Colliding with Object in Great Lakes
Teton Pass Road Suffers Catastrophic Failure, Major Artery Through the Rockies Severed
See more...

Conversation