Remember the case of 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst being run down by a car as he rode his bike in Las Vegas?

The senseless murder was allegedly committed by two teens, Jesus Ayala, now 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16. The pair filmed themselves killing an innocent man seemingly for fun.

The two were in court on Tuesday to settle a trial schedule, according to KSNV-TV. The teens stand accused of four car thefts and three hit-and-runs on Aug. 14. One of the hit-and-runs killed Probst.

Not surprisingly, the young nihilists acted like, well, nihilists who see no meaning in the world and find it all hilarious.

The popular X account End Wokeness posted a news clip showing the accused “laughing and taunting the family of their victim” in court.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes that some viewers will find disturbing.

More courtroom footage of the teens who killed retired police chief Andreas Probst (while they livestreamed it) Laughing and taunting the family of their victim. No remorse and no soul. They deserve the chair. Nothing less. pic.twitter.com/8ec5Pd7Tp6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2023

To top it off, the teens reportedly flipped off the Probst family members who attended the hearing.

The 2 teens who murdered retired police officer Andreas Probst (while they live-streamed it) were in court today They were laughing, joking around, and flipped off the officer’s family pic.twitter.com/iwoJHBNtMN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2023



“It’s just a game to them,” Probst’s daughter Taylor said. “They really don’t care if anyone else lives or dies. They don’t care about themselves if they live or die.”

Something’s gone horribly awry when two young men with their whole lives in front of them don’t seem to give a hoot if they spend their lives in prison. They simply don’t give a damn about anything at all.

According to KSNV, a September trial date was set for Ayala and Keys, who will both be tried as adults.

It’ll be tough to disprove their guilt when they recorded themselves committing the crimes. Ayala, however, told police he’d get off with a “slap on the wrist.”

Some think writing about topics like this is sensationalistic, a clickbait strategy to get hits. That may be true on a surface level, but it goes much deeper.

According to The Wall Street Journal, there has been a sharp increase in juvenile crime in recent years.

“In the U.S., homicides committed by juveniles acting alone rose 30% in 2020 from a year earlier, while those committed by multiple juveniles increased 66%,” the outlet reported in January.

In other words, this isn’t an isolated case. There’s something rotting our society.

For far too many young people, there is no meaning in life. Only God can save them.

Secular society has failed us all.

