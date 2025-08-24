Teens Shot At After Pulling Age-Old 'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank, Police Chief Issues a Warning: 'It's Just a Different Time'

A man faces felony charges after shooting at three teenage boys who pranked him in Frisco, Texas.

Damon Wolfe, 58, reportedly shot at the teens after they knocked on his door and fled during a TikTok challenge, according to a Frisco Police Department news release on Monday.

Police took Wolfe into custody on Aug. 7 and later charged him with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

“Parents please talk to your kids about the dangers of participating in these types of Tik Tok challenges,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in the news release. “The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured.”

MEDIA RELEASE – Frisco Police Investigate Aggravated Assault, Suspect Arrestedhttps://t.co/WzoCO0klc1 pic.twitter.com/UoEBJtGWpm — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) August 18, 2025

The incident happened July 28, when Wolfe reported the event to police around 10:50 p.m.

When Wolfe heard the banging on his door, he allegedly ran into the street and shot at a fleeing vehicle.

Later that night, police responded to a call about a car that had been fired upon.

When police arrived, the boys initially fibbed, saying they were driving in another area when they were shot at. Later, however, they confessed they had been “ding dong ditching” when a man opened fire on them.

Police noticed three bullet holes in the vehicle.

“For homeowners, it is important to understand that there are legal and criminal consequences for running outside and shooting at a vehicle fleeing the scene,” Shilson said in the news release.

“The bullets fired in this offense could have easily struck neighbors’ houses and had deadly consequences. This entire incident is completely senseless and avoidable had better decisions been made by all involved,” he said.

🚔 Frisco Man Arrested After Shooting at Teens During TikTok Challenge 🚔 Frisco, TX – The Frisco Police Department has arrested 58-year-old Damon Wolfe on charges of Aggravated Assault after a shooting incident tied to a TikTok “ding-dong ditch” challenge. On July 28, 2025,… pic.twitter.com/CbNt5FYime — Texan Report (@TexanReport) August 18, 2025

Shilson said the minors would not be facing charges, as there was no damage to the door, according to KXAS-TV in Dallas.

But he warned other would-be pranksters.

“It’s just a different time today,” Shilson said. “Homeowners, they hear something loud beating on their front door, they’re scared and you don’t know how people will respond and you don’t know who lives in that house and like I said: none of this is worth it.”

If convicted, Wolfe could serve up to 20 years in prison and pay a fine up to $10,000.

In a similar situation in 2023, three teens were killed after ding-dong ditching a man’s house in California, according to the Associated Press.

Anurag Chandra was convicted of murder after he rammed the fleeing teens’ car off the road, killing all three.

