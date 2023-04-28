Moments after a 20-year-old Colorado woman was killed by a rock that smashed through the windshield of her car, the men accused of causing her death wanted something to remember.

They drove to the vehicle and then took a picture of what they had done, according to the Colorado Sun. According to the timeline pieced together by investigators, Bartell — who was pronounced dead at the scene — would have been in the vehicle at the time.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, are charged with first-degree murder and acting with “extreme indifference” in the death of Alexa Bartell, 20.

The three are also connected to other incidents that damaged at least six other vehicles, according to Colorado Public Radio. All three suspects are high school seniors at different schools, according to The New York Times.

Joseph Koenig

Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik

Zachary Kwak

All three face a First Degree Murder, Extreme Indifference charge for the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. #9News pic.twitter.com/zZ8jqjc5O8 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaReports) April 26, 2023

In a statement, Bartell’s family called her death “an intentional act of violence and malice by three strangers,” according to KUSA-TV.

According to KCDO-TV, citing the arrest affidavit used in the case, a witness said the suspects loaded landscaping rocks into a pickup truck on the day Bartell was killed.

The witness told police Koenig, one of the suspects, said he liked causing “chaos,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Karol-Chik said Koenig was the one who said, “We have to go back and see that.” The affidavit noted that the suspects did not agree on who threw the rock that hit Bartell’s car, although all were identified as having thrown them at some time that night.

Karol-Chik told investigators that he and Koenig had participated in rock-throwing incidents since February, the affidavit said,

Karol-Chik said Koenig, who was driving, allowed Kwak take a photo of the car. Karol-Chik said he “felt a hint of guilt,” according to the affidavit.

Multiple suspects arrested in fatal Colorado rock-throwing attacks, killing of Alexa Bartell https://t.co/IcKOxy5q1P pic.twitter.com/ehm1m2MM9k — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) April 26, 2023

Kwak said that “the impact made a very loud noise,” according to the affidavit. Kwak said he took the picture, adding that “he thought (Koenig) or (Karol-Chik) would want it as a memento,” the affidavit said.

Kwak said he and Koenig met to “get their stories straight… specifically denying involvement,” the affidavit said.

Bartell had been on the phone with a friend when the rock struck her. Bartell “abruptly stopped talking” at about 10:45 p.m., the affidavit said.

About 20 minutes later, the friend left work and used an app to find Bartell’s phone. By the time she arrived at Bartell’s car, Bartell was not moving. At that point, the friend called Bartell’s mother and then 911.

Bartell was pronounced dead at the scene.

