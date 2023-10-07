Who needs Netflix?

The drama in the House of Representatives recently has been scintillating enough to cancel your subscription.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives made history with the first ousting of a sitting speaker when Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of office on a 216-210 vote.

Whether or not you agree with the decision, it cannot be denied that the optics of the infighting between Republicans was not beneficial to the party, especially at a time when the Republican Party is leading in the polls as the party most Americans trust with the safety and prosperity of the nation.

A Sept. 1-23 Gallup poll showed that 53 percent of Americans believe the Republican Party will do a better job of keeping the country prosperous over the next few years, versus 39 percent for the Democratic Party.

The poll also showed that 57 percent trust the Republican Party to protect the country from international terrorism and military threats, while 35 percent prefer the Democrats, the widest advantage for Republicans on this measure since mid-1991.

So the Republican candidates in the running to be McCarthy’s replacement as speaker are probably making the right decision not to participate in an on-air debate organized by Fox News that was scheduled to air Monday.

According to CNBC, two sources told the network that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio both agreed that the on-air debate was not a good idea.

Rep. Carlos Giménez of Florida said that the event was “a horrible idea” and wouldn’t be “productive,” according to Mediaite.

Mediaite reported Jordan had been open to the idea but suggested pushing it back until after the entire conference had met.

On Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Jordan for the position of speaker.

“He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump posted Friday on his Truth Social platform.

The longer the House remains without a speaker, the worse it gets for the Republican Party and the nation as a whole. They need to get this resolved quickly, and under the glaring lights of a TV debate may not be the right place to do it.

Republicans need to work together and make a decision that benefits the party, but more importantly, the American people.

It’s not the time for airing petty differences before the entire country.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

